Braves look to avenge sweep by Pirates (May 22, 2017)

ATLANTA — At least it won’t be snowing when the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates meet for the second time this season.

The clubs begin a four-game series on Monday in Atlanta, where temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s. When they met in early April in Pittsburgh, the players were bundled in coats and ski caps to deal with temperatures in the 30s and the occasional slow flurry.

Pittsburgh swept that three-game set, but all the games were close. The Pirates won two times by one run, one in 10 innings, and the other by two runs.

The opening game on Monday features Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-4, 4.10 ERA) against Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole (2-4, 2.84).

Foltynewicz has won his last two starts and is starting to live up to high expectations. He beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing three runs in six innings.

He faced the Pirates on April 7 and admitted he let the weather affect him. That night, he threw 91 pitches and left after 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. It was the latest frustrating start against Pittsburgh for Foltynewicz, who is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.

Cole won his last start, beating Washington on Wednesday when he limited the Nationals to one run over seven innings. It was his first victory since April 14, ending a streak of five winless starts.

Cole has a 1.98 ERA over his past seven starts and has been charged with two earned runs or fewer in each of those games. However, he has received one run or no runs in support in five on his nine starts.

“He followed his game plan effectively,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said after Cole’s last start. “The game plan set up before the game was to work efficiently, first-pitch strikes, and create weak contact. Textbook, followed from start to finish.”

Cole went six innings against the Braves on April 9 and did not figure in the decision. He allowed three runs in six innings and struck out four. Cole has never lost to the Braves, going 3-0 with a 2.25 in five career starts, striking out 29 in 30 innings.

The two clubs are in a similar place as the season reaches the one-quarter mark. Atlanta is 18-23 and is in second place in the National League East. Pittsburgh is 20-24 but in last place in the NL Central.

Atlanta has won three of five games since All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a wrist injury that will keep him out for 10 weeks. The Braves won two of three against NL East-leading Washington over the weekend, though the Nationals won 3-2 on Sunday.

“Freddie’s loss is a big loss,” outfielder Matt Kemp said. “We can only control what we do now, which is to continue to play good baseball, I’m proud of the guys for responding the way they have the last five games. Got to keep going.”

Kemp has reached base in 25 consecutive games, matching the best streak in the major leagues this season.

Pittsburgh has won six of its past eight games, including a 1-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday that saw Chad Kuhl and four relievers combine to strike out nine batters. The Pirates got the lone run when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

