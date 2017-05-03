Braves’ Colon faces Mets’ deGrom again (May 03, 2017)

ATLANTA — With all their pitching injuries, the New York Mets have to wish that Bartolo Colon were still around. Their fans certainly do.

Colon, who turns 44 on May 24, hasn’t been quite the same pitcher this season with the Atlanta Braves, however, that he was with the Mets.

After being roughed up in his past two starts, Colon takes a 5.59 ERA into his second start against his former team as the Mets (11-15) and Braves (11-14) play the third contest of their four-game series at SunTrust Park on Wednesday night.

He will be opposed by Jacob deGrom, who has been as impressive lately as Colon hasn’t been.

DeGrom has recorded double-figure strikeouts in each of his past three starts — the first Mets pitcher to do that since David Cone in 1992.

It is the second time that deGrom is matched with Colon this season, and both got the better of opposing hitters on April 5 at Citi Field in New York.

DeGrom allowed two hits over six scoreless innings, while Colon’s only mistake was a homer by Jay Bruce in the fifth as he gave up one other hit in his six innings.

Neither pitcher figured in the decision as the Braves won 3-1 in 12 innings.

Colon (1-2) allowed 21 hits and 10 runs in his past two starts, a loss at Philadelphia and a no-decision at Milwaukee.

“I think all his (issue) is pretty much location,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The crafty Colon was locating in his first start against the Mets and also in his only previous home start, when the lone hit off the right-hander in seven innings was a home run in a victory against San Diego.

The hard-throwing DeGrom is 1-1 despite a 2.84 ERA and his recent domination. The right-hander has 35 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings in his past three starts.

DeGrom has had games of 13, 10 and 12 strikeouts, his most recent start a victory against the hot-hitting Nationals.

With Noah Syndergaard going on the disabled list to join Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, the Mets are counting even more on deGrom, who missed the final month a year ago because of a nerve impingement in his pitching elbow.

“Somebody has got to pick up the slack,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who saw Matt Harvey give up six runs against the Braves for the second time in less than a week Tuesday as the Mets lost 9-7 after winning the series opener 7-5.

With a timetable for Syndergaard’s return undetermined, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is shopping for potential help.

“I said over the last few days we had looked at that possibility,” Alderson said Monday. “I would say yes, this probably could accelerate that process. But we have to be realistic about what might be out there.”

In hindsight, it certainly would be nice if the Mets still had Colon, who won 44 games in three seasons in New York. He was 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA last season before leaving to sign a one-year, $12 million deal with the Braves as a free agent.

DeGrom, 28, will be making 10th career start against the Braves. He is 3-3 with a 1.71 ERA.

Colon is 4-1 with a 2.61 ERA in six career outings against the Mets.

