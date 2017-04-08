Boston’s Price throws out to 120 feet before game

DETROIT (AP) David Price threw out to 120 feet Saturday in what Boston manager John Farrell described as ”another consistent work day” for the left-hander who is recovering from an elbow strain.

Farrell said Price threw with increments at 60, 90 and 120 feet and ”was able to spin the ball on flat ground” before the Red Sox took on the Detroit Tigers.

Boston again fielded a short-handed lineup. Several players have been ill recently.

Farrell said: ”There’s three different things that are going around. One’s a respiratory one, one’s flu-like symptoms, and one is the full-blown flu.”

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez did not start, and reliever Joe Kelly was unavailable.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (forearm strain) threw Saturday and is on track to start Tuesday against Baltimore.

