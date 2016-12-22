Boston Red Sox: Who is on Santa’s naughty and nice list?

Christmas is finally here, so which players on the Boston Red Sox made Santa’s naughty and nice list based on their performances in 2016?

Merry Christmas, Red Sox Nation!

As everyone begins to open their presents, we should wonder which players on the Boston Red Sox made Santa’s nice list based on how they played this past season, and who will be receiving a lump of coal.

The Nice List:

Mookie Betts

After being named a starting outfielder in this year’s All-Star game along with winning the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and finishing second in the MVP voting, Mookie Betts is easily on the nice list. Heading into the 2016 season, people were looking at Betts to be the guy that would lead this team into the postseason.

And did he meet those expectations.

Playing in 158 games, Betts had 31 homers, 113 RBI’s while having a slash of .318/.363/.534. When the MVP was named, I, along with every other Red Sox fan, believed that Betts got snubbed.

At only 23 years old, it’s going to be scary for most teams with what Mookie Betts is going to do in the years to come.

David Ortiz

We all saw this one coming.

In 2016, David Ortiz had arguable the best last season by any athlete in the history of sports. Whenever I talked about David Ortiz throughout the season, I compared him to an old bottle of wine. The older it gets, the better it becomes.

At the ripe age of 40, Ortiz played in 151 games, which was the most he has played in since 2006. In those games, Big Papi belted a team leading 38 home runs while accumulating 127 RBI’s. Along with those numbers, he also had 48 doubles, which was the second most in his career. Ortiz finished 6th in the MVP voting, which is impressive enough to be recognized that highly since he is a designated hitter and doesn’t contribute defensively.

All of New England couldn’t be more thankful for what David Ortiz did for not just the Red Sox, but the city of Boston itself.

So yes, Ortiz definitely deserves to be on the nice list as he enjoys retirement.

Rick Porcello

Coming off a disappointing 2015 season, no one was expecting Rick Porcello to perform like he did the following year.

Going into Spring Training for the 2016 season, people were looking at newly acquired pitcher David Price to be the ace of the staff. But when the season began, Porcello took that crown and never looked back.

At the end of the regular season, Porcello had career high’s in wins (22), innings pitched (223.0), strikeouts (189), and had the fewest amount of walks (32) in his career. He also had his lowest ERA (3.15) and WHIP (1.009) in his 8 year career.

With all of those numbers said, his stellar season had to be capped off with winning the American League Cy Young award and the Comeback Player of the Year.

People began to wonder why the Red Sox signed Porcello to such a long contract early in the 2015 season, and now they are beginning to learn why.

The Naughty List:

Junichi Tazawa

In 2016, Junichi Tazawa had the worst season of his career.

During the first half of the season, Tazawa was actually very good, posting an ERA of 0.93. But like manager John Farrell had a habit of doing, he called Tazawa one too many times, which eventually brought him to the 15-day disabled list with an impingement in his right shoulder.

During the second half of the season, the coaching staff was worried about putting Tazawa into any close game because it seemed like his confidence, control, and velocity simply vanished.

Last week, Tazawa decided to part ways with Boston and sign with the Miami Marlins. Will he find his success again with another organization? Who knows. But it was sad to see a once dominant bullpen pitcher struggle simply because he was overused.

Eduardo Rodriguez

After a promising 2015 rookie season where Eduardo Rodriguez went 10-6 with a 3.85 ERA, the first 2 months of the following season was cut short due to injury.

When Rodriguez returned, he began to get back into the bad habits he had in 2015. He began to tip his pitches in which the batters could tell what he was going to throw.

After a start against the last place Tampa Bay Rays where Rodriguez let up 9 earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched, he was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket to figure out his mechanics.

A few months into the season, the Red Sox were in need for the rotation to step up and have quality starts. But throughout that stretch, Rodriguez was not the guy.

At the end of the season, E-Rod had a record of 3-7 with a 4.71 ERA. And after his efforts in 2016, he will be fighting for a spot in the rotation during the upcoming Spring Training.

Drew Pomeranz

When Drew Pomeranz was traded to the Boston Red Sox during the trade deadline, people believed that he was the answer to our starting pitching problem. He was newly named to the All-Star team after posting an 8-7 record with an ERA of 2.47.

Boy, were we wrong.

Pomeranz struggled to say the least. After the Sox had traded away one of their best pitching prospects by the name of Anderson Espinoza for Pomeranz, people were beginning to realize that it wasn’t working for both sides of the deal.

During game 3 of the ALDS, Pomeranz was the pitcher that let up the eventual game winning 2-run home run by Coco Crisp to eliminate the Sox from the playoffs. Pomeranz is a two dimensional pitcher. It seems like he will only throw a curveball or fastball, and if his curveball has command issues, than the entire team has issues.

He, along with Eduardo Rodriguez, will be fighting for a rotation spot come Spring Training.

I want to wish all of Red Sox Nation a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

