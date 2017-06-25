Boston Red Sox: Protecting the farm takes priority over buyer intentions

As preseason favorites to go to the World Series, the Boston Red Sox feel they are in need of additional help to reach their goal. While there are trade options, would it be wise for Boston to forfeit more of their young talent?

The Boston Red Sox were the talk of the offseason and the preseason. They stole the limelight when acquiring Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox. In return, the Red Sox gave up a lump sum of minor league talent, including their number one prospect, Yoan Moncada. Despite the forfeit of young talent, the acquisition was considered a landslide victory for the Red Sox.

Boston envisioned aces gone wild. Chris Sale would take the nod as the team’s number one rotation arm, followed by former Cy Young David Price, and 2016 Cy Young, Rick Porcello. Knuckleballer Steven Wright and left-hander Drew Pomeranz would close out the starting five.

An optimistic overview deemed the Red Sox rotation the best in baseball. Coupled with a talented and relentless offense, Boston was expected to run away with the division and they represented the American League as the World Series favorite. However, as is often the case in a 162 game season, injuries took place, and certain players did not live up to expectations.

The Red Sox lost Steven Wright for the season due to a knee injury. Likewise, Eduardo Rodriguez will miss significant time with a knee injury. On top of the injuries, inconsistency from Drew Pomeranz and ballooned numbers for Rick Porcello have suddenly deemed the Red Sox proposed buyers in the starting pitching department.

A combination of injury and disappointment have caused havoc for Boston at third base. Brock Holt has struggled to find a string of health this season. He remains a member of he disabled list for the Red Sox. Pablo Sandoval is also on the DL with an ear infection. Injury or not, it doesn’t seem Boston is going to provide any playing time to Sandoval. A recent article by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand illustrates the Red Sox’ feelings towards Pablo Sandoval. A source within the article went as far as to claim Sandoval a “non-entity”. Needless to say, the Boston Red Sox are seeking third base help.

Early speculation targets Royals’ third baseman Mike Moustakas as a possible fit for Boston. Moustakas is in the midst of his best big league season. He has notched career highs in slugging, OPS, and batting average. He is currently tied for 5th in the AL in home runs with 19, and 15th in RBI with 47. If a team is looking for power, Moustakas certainly fits the bill.

The Kansas City Royals are actually playing good baseball. They have been vocal about trading some of their bigger-named players; however, they now have added bargaining power as they can always opt to proceed as hopeful contenders. While a power third baseman may be exactly what the Red Sox need, they must exercise caution in a potential deal for Mike Moustakas.

First off, Kansas City no longer appears helpless and at the disposal of the competing front offices. They can now threaten to close negotiations by stating their intentions to contend in 2017. If the Royals do not like what the Red Sox are offering, they can swiftly take Moustakas off the table.

Secondly, Mike Moustakas will be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season. Moreover, he will be a rental for any potential suitors. There is no doubt the asking price will be high for Kansas City, therefore, the Red Sox must think long and hard at how much young talent they would give up to acquire a three-month rental.

The same goes for any trade. Rebuilding teams will focus primarily on top prospects. Boston’s farm system has shrunk to possessing only two of the game’s top 50 prospects. They cannot afford to budge on either one.

As dominant as the Boston Red Sox were expected to be, it’s disappointing that they are looking for major upgrades. Though, they still manage to own the top spot in the American League East. Boston’s offense ranks 15th in MLB in runs scored and 27th in home runs. Those are numbers not fitting to a team which plays half of their games at Fenway Park.

Their starting pitching ranks 13th in MLB in ERA. Of course, they went most of the season without the impact of David Price. The Red Sox bullpen has been the savior. A 13-7 record and a 2.95 ERA speaks for itself. The resurgence of closer Craig Kimbrel is just what the doctor ordered for Boston.

All in all, the Boston Red Sox are good enough currently to win a World Series. The AL East will come down to the Red Sox and Yankees. The Yankees must also decide on how aggressively they want to approach the trade market. They have a greater prospect base than the Red Sox, however, it may also be wise for the Yanks to hold off on a prospect sale. The Red Sox will find a way to make the playoffs, whether through their division or as a wildcard. At that point, it is all about execution.

A one-two punch offered by Chris Sale and David Price is as good as any in the game. You’d imagine Porcello will settle in at some point this season, and Drew Pomeranz is a solid fourth starter for a playoff team. The offense will improve as a power surge should be on the way. Plus, the Red Sox fit the championship equation with a dominant backend bullpen led by Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel.

A couple of moderate pickups to solidify the roster is acceptable, but the Red Sox shouldn’t forfeit what is left of their farm for any blockbuster deals this trade season. It isn’t always about rebuilding or upgrading. Sometimes the best option is staying put.

