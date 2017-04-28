Boston Red Sox: Prospect Kevin Steen Critically Injured in Car Crash

Starting pitcher prospect Kevin Steen of the Boston Red Sox has sustained serious injuries in a car crash and is in an unknown condition.

According to CBS Boston, Boston Red Sox prospect Kevin Steen is in critical condition after being in a car accident on Wednesday night. The pitcher survived the accident and was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 20-year-old was driving on Lee Boulevard when a car in opposing traffic crossed the median and collided with the youngster’s SUV. Steen’s current condition is unknown, but he had reportedly “sustained serious injuries” during the accident. The other driver was less fortunate and died at the scene after his vehicle went airborne and caught fire.

The prospect had joined the Boston Red Sox just a few years ago. The team drafted him in the ninth round in 2014, and he has played in the low minors ever since. Steen spent parts of his two seasons with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox before transitioning to the Single-A Lowell Spinners in 2015. The righty was back in Florida for extended spring training before he rejoined his minor-league team.

It goes without saying that this accident has come as a shock to many, and his former teammates have already expressed their wishes. Spinners General Manager Shawn Smith has said in a statement that Steen is a favorite among the fans and that the team is hoping for a “safe and speedy recovery.” The Boston Red Sox released a similar statement expressing their best wishes for Steen.

Hopefully, the 20-year-old will be able to fully recover from the crash, but this is far from certain. The Red Sox have said that they will release further updates about Steen’s condition once more is certain, and they confirmed the severe nature of his injuries.

On the field, Kevin Steen has not exactly been a top prospect by any means. Dan Farnsworth of FanGraphs wrote last January that the pitcher has some upside given his three-pitch arsenal. Steen did not, however, land a spot in Farnsworth’s list but fell in the quick hits section.

According to SoxProspects.com, the starting pitcher owns a fastball that clocks in around 90 miles per hour with little movement. The website noted that his curveball does have fringe potential given its solid break, writing that it can be an average pitch at times but lacks consistency. His change-up, however, lacks potential in their eyes.

Regardless of what caliber player Kevin Steen is, it is an absolute tragedy for him to have sustained such a serious injury. Hopefully, the 20-year-old will have a full and quick recovery and be back on the mound soon.

