Boston Red Sox: Mitch Moreland Helping Fill Void Left By David Ortiz

The Boston Red Sox took a hit when David Ortiz retired, but they have started the season 9-5. A big reason for their success has been Mitch Moreland.

The Boston Red Sox are off to a good start to the 2017 season with a 9-5 record. Key figures have helped the Sox get to this point. Chris Sale is pitching like the ace we all know. Andrew Benintendi is starting out hot in pursuit of the Rookie of the Year honor. Mitch Moreland has taken the steps to help address Boston’s biggest question mark: filling the offensive void left by David Ortiz after his retirement. It has been a huge lift for Boston.

Moreland, who was signed this offseason to play first base, came from Texas after winning a Gold Glove last season. While Hanley Ramirez certainly played well at first base in 2016, the Red Sox felt he would be better suited for the designated hitter spot that Ortiz held for so long. Moreland taking the first base position gives the Sox one of the best players at his position with the glove. Along with the defensive improvement, he is a guy who can hit for power, having hit 20-plus home runs each of the last two seasons. His average has been subpar, however, batting .233 last season. This season, Moreland is off to a roaring start and it has helped ease the loss of Big Papi.

So far this season, Moreland is batting .358 with a home run and eight runs batted in. He leads the league in doubles with 10 (he set a Red Sox record by hitting a double in seven consecutive games). He has been a force in the middle of the lineup, which has been what the Red Sox have needed with the illness issues they’ve had with star players.

The man Moreland has had to help replace, David Ortiz, is an all-time great. The Red Sox knew they couldn’t replace him easily, but the signing of Moreland seems to be panning out. He has shown he can hit for power, get hits in situations when needed most and relieve Ramirez of his everyday fielding duties with a top-notch defensive option. While he may not provide everything Ortiz offered to Boston, he has stepped into his role nicely.

The Red Sox roster is full of stars. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia, Ramirez and many others, but Moreland has put the team on his back through the offensive struggles the team has endured. When Betts and Ramirez had the flu, Moreland started on his tear. Bradley’s bat is now out of the lineup because of a knee injury, and Moreland has kept his hot streak going while others are still looking to find their groove.

He has been better than his reputation of a great defensive player with spurts of power. His $5.5 million contract could end up being a steal. While it is still too early to tell, Moreland has been the best player for the Sox so far. Time will tell if he can keep up his pace. Odds are, he will not. But even with a drop-off in production he can still be the productive player he is showing he can be. His deal may end up looking like the steal of the offseason.

Moreland is the man to watch in Boston, and if the rest of the lineup starts producing like expected, the American League will take notice. This Sox team is scary and Moreland may have added a dimension to their lineup that has made them even scarier.

