Boston Red Sox: Marco Hernandez to Likely Have Shoulder Surgery

Boston Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez will likely undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after suffering an injury on May 4 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering this season, all signs pointed to a resurgence for Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval. While he showed some pop to start the season, he quickly succumbed to a right knee sprain in late April.

Around the same time, utilityman Brock Holt landed on the disabled list with vertigo. After an unfortunate series of events, the Red Sox were left without an everyday third baseman. In order to replace Sandoval and Holt, the Sox called upon infielder Marco Hernandez, a contact hitter with the ability to play third, second and shortstop.

Hernandez was placed in platoon with infielder Josh Rutledge at third, but Hernandez was receiving a majority of the playing time. But shortly after taking over, Hernandez injured his shoulder in early May against the Baltimore Orioles. Since then, Rutledge has become the everyday third baseman with journeyman Chase d’Arnaud on the roster as his backup.

In 21 games this season, Hernandez is hitting .276 with a .628 OPS – while Rutledge is hitting .286 with a .661 OPS in eight games since returning from a hamstring strain. Hernandez’s potential return figured to be an important moment for Boston, seeing that he played well defensively and showed some signs of life with his bat.

Instead, manager John Farrell told reporters Hernandez will likely undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reported that Hernandez will get an MRI soon, and the 24-year-old has a history of shoulder issues.

Holt is expected to return soon, but it’s unclear how effectively he’ll be able to readjust to major league pitching. Holt saw decreased playing time to start the season, though it’s likely due to his vertigo symptoms. It’s unclear if he’ll return to a utility role or take over third base from Rutledge. Holt had just a .449 OPS in 19 plate appearances to start the season.

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s return to the team won’t be anytime soon, though Jen McCaffrey of MassLive noted that he took ground balls on Friday.

Travis Shaw is hitting .273 with a .849 OPS and seven homers for the Milwaukee Brewers – but the trade can’t be declared a failure yet.

