Boston Red Sox: Hanley Ramirez breaks home run record at Fenway

In a display of raw power, Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez hit a monster over the Green Monster on Saturday. It was the longest home run at Fenway Park in the Statcast era.

Hanley Ramirez launched a massive shot on Saturday, breaking Kris Bryant‘s record shot a day earlier. Ramirez’s solo home run, his second of the season, had an exit velocity of 114 mph and traveled 469 feet, giving it enough juice to leave the park altogether.

Per MLB.com, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was impressed:

“It’s a heck of a swing. Obviously, he hits the ball a long way. We’re seeing more consistent, hard contact from him. He’s getting himself in that good rhythm that was apparent for so much last year.”

The Red Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Boston’s second interleague series of the year.

Ramirez also broke his personal record. The longest home run Ramirez had previously hit traveled 468 feet on May 10, 2016.

Ramirez is off to a slow start this season. He is hitting .253/.314/.405 and has hit three home runs. However, his ground ball rate is significantly lower this year compared to how he finished in 2016 and 2015, according to FanGraphs.

Season GB% 2015 50.0% 2016 48.4% 2017 42.2%

Despite the massive home run, the Red Sox lost to Chicago, 7-4. The Red Sox are in third place in the AL East with a 13-11 record. With a run differential of 0, they are just about playing to their Pythagorean win-loss record.

Hanley Ramirez signed with Boston after deciding to test the free agent market. Following his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox signed Ramirez to a four-year, $88 million contract. Ramirez’s final year with the team is 2018, after which Boston can exercise an option worth $22 million for 2019.

Ramirez was pegged as a future All-Star during his time with the Marlins. Following his trade to Los Angeles, he became a cornerstone of the Dodgers lineup. In 2013, in just 86 games, Ramirez hit .345/.402/.450 and knocked 20 home runs. Though Ramirez’s numbers have fluctuated due to injuries and inevitable decline, it is clear that his power still remains.

