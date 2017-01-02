Boston Red Sox: David Price Set for Bounceback Season

David Price was expected to be the Boston Red Sox ace from the moment that he signed as a free agent. Instead, he struggled, his difficult season compounded by getting hit hard in the playoffs. 2017 may be a different story.

The Boston Red Sox needed an ace to contend in 2016, and they thought they had one when they signed David Price to a seven year, $217 million contract. It turned out that the Red Sox got that needed ace, but it was Rick Porcello who stepped up to the challenge, winning the Cy Young award.

Price, meanwhile, had a decent year, but not what one would have expected for the price tag. He posted a 17-9 record, but with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.204 WHiP. Price led the American League with 230 innings, but he also allowed a league high 227 hits. It was a decent year, but definitely not what the Red Sox had paid for.

However, Price’s aggregate totals do not tell the entire story. He was a different pitcher in the second half of the season, with a 9-4 record to go along with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.175 WHiP. In 121.2 innings from July 5th through the end of the year, he struck out 108 batters while allowing only 25 walks. Opponents mustered a mere .257/.295/.413 batting line against Price, as he began to return to form.

This year, the pressure will be off Price to bring the Red Sox to the postseason on his own. Not only did Porcello blossom into the pitcher that Ben Cherrington imagined he would be, but they also acquired Chris Sale. Now, Price can slot in as the second, or even third, starter, allowing him to relax on the mound.

As much as the statistics point to Price finding some level of comfort in Boston in the second half, the emergence of Porcello and the acquisition of Sale may be the biggest keys for Price. Despite being a solid pitcher, he just has not fared well in pressure situations, letting those moments get to him. As Red Sox fans learned last year, it can be downright maddening to watch.

Heading into 2017, all the signs appear to be pointing in the right direction. Price can slot in as a second starter, a position he served well in with the Tampa Bay Rays when James Shields was leading their rotation. Add in his solid second half performance, when he was a lot closer to being David Price than he had been in the past, and he could be what the Red Sox had hoped for.

Now, all the Boston Red Sox may need to worry about is how to get David Price over his playoff issues.

