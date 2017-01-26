Red Sox provide further proof that David Ortiz isn’t coming back for the 2017 season

Red Sox fans who still dream about David Ortiz returning to Fenway Park next season will get their wish … at least for one night. Big Papi will be back in the ballpark this summer, but not to take aim at the Green Monster.

The Red Sox announced Thursday that they will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 in a special ceremony before their June 23 game against the Angels.

On June 23rd @davidortiz will be immortalized on the right field facade when number 34 is officially retired.

3️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fP0MekdSoK — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 26, 2017

Ortiz called it a career after the 2016 season – his final at-bat was a walk in Game 3 of Boston’s ALDS loss to Cleveland – though he has teased a return over the past couple months. He then silenced that speculation recently, saying his playing time has “expired.”

Over his 14 seasons in Boston, Ortiz hit 483 homers with a .956 OPS and was a member of three World Series championship teams. He slashed .315/.401/.620 with 38 homers, 48 doubles and 127 RBI at age 40 last season.