Boston Red Sox Brock Holt Shut Down Once Again

Given the disaster that third base has been for the Boston Red Sox, they were obviously hoping that Brock Holt would be returning to the lineup soon. Instead, he has been shut down for the foreseeable future.

Third base has been an absolute disaster for the Boston Red Sox this season. Thus far in 2017, the Red Sox have just four home runs from their third baseman, who have produced a combined .216/.267/.323 batting line. Their .590 OPS ranks 29th in baseball, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants. The hot corner has been ice cold at the plate.

Given the lack of production, and the rash of injuries that have occurred at the position, the Red Sox are obviously hoping for anything positive to happen. It appeared as though a solution to their troubles was ready to return to the lineup, as Brock Holt was working his way back from a bout of vertigo. Instead, Holt has been sidelined indefinitely, as he is suffering a recurrence of the ailment.

Brock Holt saw a head trauma specialist yesterday. Recommendation was to shut down from playing for the foreseeable future. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 26, 2017

This is certainly a hefty blow to both the Red Sox and Holt. When healthy, the utility man and former All Star has proven to be a valuable contributor on the diamond. In his 1488 career plate appearances, Holt has produced a solid .270/.332/.370 batting line, hitting 70 doubles and managing 25 steals. Holt has also been relatively solid defensively, appearing at every position aside from pitcher and catcher in his career.

For the Red Sox, this also further delays finding a possible solution at third. Already, six different players have manned the hot corner for Boston, with Josh Rutledge arguably having the most success. This certainly speaks volumes to the type of season that the Red Sox have had at third.

For now, Holt is in a holding pattern. Until his vertigo completely subsides, he will remain sidelined, unable to participate in baseball activities until he is completely recovered. However, there is no set timetable for when that will be, if it ever happens. After all, Nick Esasky infamously had his career curtailed by his problems with vertigo as well.

The Boston Red Sox were hoping that Brock Holt would be able to return to the diamond soon. Instead, he has suffered a setback, leaving his return questionable for the foreseeable future.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!