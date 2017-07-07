Bogaerts leaves game in 1st after being hit by pitch
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Thursday night’s game in the first inning after being hit just above the right wrist by a pitch from Jake Faria of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bogaerts remained in the game to run, but was replaced at shortstop by Tzu-Wei Lin when the Red Sox took the field.
The Red Sox called the injury a right-hand contusion and said it will be further evaluated later Thursday.
