Bogaerts leaves game in 1st after being hit by pitch

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts grimaces as he adjusts his glove at first base after he was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Faria during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Thursday night’s game in the first inning after being hit just above the right wrist by a pitch from Jake Faria of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bogaerts remained in the game to run, but was replaced at shortstop by Tzu-Wei Lin when the Red Sox took the field.

The Red Sox called the injury a right-hand contusion and said it will be further evaluated later Thursday.

