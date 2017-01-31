Blue Jays sign Jonathan Diaz to a minor league deal

The Blue Jays made a minor league signing on Tuesday, bringing back infielder Jonathan Diaz to increase their middle infield depth.

The Blue Jays are bringing back a familiar face to spring training this year, signing Jonathan Diaz to a minor league deal on Tuesday. Diaz is now 35 years old, and has spent time with the Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox organizations, and was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2006.

While Diaz has never been much of a threat on offence, the 30 year old has experience at shortstop, second base, and in the outfield. He hasn’t spent much time in the major leagues, and has only batted .145/.242/.164 over 55 career at bats from 2013-15.

Diaz will provide organizational depth at the keystone, which is certainly important to have for any club to have, but especially for the Blue Jays. For as talented as Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis are, they have both shown a tendency to get injured, so depth is particularly important.

#BlueJays have signed INF Jonathan Diaz, who they drafted in 2006. Outside of 1yr with BOS ('13) and 1yr with NYY ('16), a career Jay. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 31, 2017

The Blue Jays also have Darwin Barney, Ryan Goins and more in their system, however, Goins is out of options going into this season. Diaz’s signing adds depth, but may also safeguard against the possibility of losing Goins. The Blue Jays agreed to a 1 year, 2.887,500 deal with Barney a little over a week ago, avoid arbitration with the utility infielder.

Diaz is likely destined for Triple A Buffalo, as evidenced by the Bisons making the announcement on their Twitter page. Diaz will provide some veteran leadership to the younger players there, and stand ready when called upon, hoping for another MLB stint to add to his resume. Think of him in a similar role to that of Andy Burns for the Blue Jays organization.

It may not be the most exciting signing, but depth is important all over the diamond, and Diaz brings experience all over the place.

