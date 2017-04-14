Blue Jays put Donaldson on 10-day DL with sore right calf

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Blue Jays have put slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right calf.

Donaldson left Thursday’s loss to Baltimore in the sixth inning after hobbling into second base on an RBI double, the lone run in a 2-1 defeat. Toronto has lost six straight and is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start.

”It’s very aggravating, very frustrating,” Donaldson said. ”The important part is just making sure that whenever I do come back, it’s ready, and just go from there.”

Toronto selected Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo and designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment.

Donaldson said Thursday’s mishap felt worse than the one that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, is hitting .310 with two home runs and four RBIs in nine games.

Darwin Barney is starting at third base against the Orioles on Friday. Coghlan was batting .217 with no homers and four RBIs at Buffalo.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!