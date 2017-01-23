Blue Jays Morning Brew: Monday notes, Bautista podcast

Toronto Blue Jays news and notes for Monday, January 23rd

Pitchers and catchers report in just a few weeks, so with depth spots remaining at triple-A and double-A for the Toronto Blue Jays, some minor-league moves can be expected.

The bullpen remains Toronto’s greatest area of need following the return of Jose Bautista, especially a left-handed specialist. As we await news on that front, here are some stories you might have missed:

Jays Nest Podcast, Ep. 105

Per tradition, the big Blue Jays news of the week happened immediately after recording last week’s podcast. Better late than never, though, so Shaun Doyle of Jays From the Couch and I break down the Jose Bautista signing for your listening pleasure(?).

Were the Blue Jays and Bautista forced to “settle” for one another, or is that a product of overdone narrative? We also discuss what the addition means for the rest of the Blue Jays’ roster, and their remaining needs this off-season.

Goins entering uncertain year

Ryan Goins is out of options and coming off a difficult 2016 season where he hit just .186, so the 28-year-old is facing an uphill battle this spring.

Melissa Verge of the Canadian Baseball Network caught up with Goins recently, who said that he’s prepared for any role the Blue Jays ask him to play. Darwin Barney is currently standing between Goins and an MLB bench spot with the Blue Jays, so the career Jay (2009 draftee) will be a story to monitor throughout March.

Arencibia looks back

Former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia called it a career last week, and Sportsnet’s Mike Cormack spoke with the 31-year-old about his up-and-down tenure in Toronto.

“At the time I was dating (future wife) Kimberly and we’d be on the phone and I’d be crying in my apartment in Toronto saying I’m so embarrassed to even go out for dinner,” said the surprisingly open Arencibia. “If somebody was looking at me or not looking at me, I was just feeling like I was letting everybody down.”

Dermody reflects on 2016, looks ahead to big opportunity

Matt Dermody wasn’t supposed to crack the MLB roster in 2016, especially after starting the year in high-A Dunedin. He did exactly that, however, and as a capable left-hander, he’ll be given every opportunity to stick with the big club again this spring.

Alexis Brudnicki spoke with Dermody for this great piece at Baseball America where the 26-year-old discusses everything from streaking to his rapid ascent through the minors.

“I give a lot of credit to our staff, our pitching coaches and coordinator Rick Langford,” Dermody told Brudnicki. “He helped me a lot, and then Vince Horsman as well. I’ve spent probably almost all my Blue Jays minor league career with Vince (and) he’s great. I love him . . . They really took me under their wing and changed my mechanics and my arm slot and everything, so that really helped.”

