Reds’ Billy Hamilton wants to race Bengals’ John Ross to determine Cincy’s speed king

Cincinnati suddenly is speed city. Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton stole his 200th career base on Thursday, then threw out an intriguing challenge to Bengals rookie wideout John Ross.

Hamilton wants to race Ross in a 40-yard dash for charity.

Ross, the Bengals’ 2017 first-round pick (ninth overall), made headlines in March by setting an NFL Combine record with a 4.22 40-yard dash. Hamilton, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the fastest man in the majors, and he is anxious to see if he still is the fastest man in Cincy. From the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“It’s something I look forward to. I’m a competitor, if something happens with him, it happens. We’ll do it for a charity event. I’m willing to do it. …

“I think we could do 40 and I think it’d be a good race for the city and for me and him to get our names out there. It’s something we could look forward to looking into, our agents (could talk) and see how it goes.”

Forget the Kentucky Derby – this Cincinnati Derby absolutely has to happen.

