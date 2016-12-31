Bill Murray stole Jon Hamm’s St. Louis Cardinals hat during World Series

Bill Murray was all over Wrigleyville during the Cubs’ World Series run this fall.

He sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” made his rounds of the field and, according to Justin Heckert’s story in ESPN The Magazine, stole Jon Hamm’s St. Louis Cardinals hat and chucked it into a dark alley.

HAHAHA Jon Hamm wearing a Cardinals hat w the logo from 1908 to the World Series so savage. pic.twitter.com/AnAHSsVQ6t — Jacquelyn ☾ (@jacquelyn_faye) October 30, 2016

The story comes from Beth Murphy, a proprietor of the famous Murphy’s Bleachers bar across from Wrigley Field. According to Heckert, Murphy encountered the Mad Men actor rummaging around in the alley behind the bar after Game 5 of the series.

“During the World Series, Beth, a devout but forlorn Cubs fan, had been stressed. When the games came to Wrigley, she took the tables out so there was more standing room, and an amalgam of celebrities filled the apartment above the bar after each game. John and Joan Cusack. Eddie Vedder, taking a selfie with her. Bill Murray, who long ago wore a Murphy’s hat in his still photograph as a player on “Saturday Night Live.” After Game 5, she found Jon Hamm in the alley behind the bar. Hamm had worn a Cardinals cap—he told Beth that it was his father’s—and Murray yanked it off his head and threw it outside. So, she helped Hamm look, saying, ‘You’ve got to admit, it was a little dickish to wear to the World Series.'”

Yeah, wearing a Cardinals hat during a Cubs’ World Series run might not be the quickest way to ingratiate yourself to the local populace. Hopefully, Hamm found his hat and retired it until next season.

Cardinals fans are people, too.

