Bettis gets break from cancer fight, catches up with Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis got a break from treatments for testicular cancer to play catch in the outfield at Chase Field before Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bettis is being treated in nearby Scottsdale, not far from his home, allowing him to re-unite with his teammates during a three-game series against Arizona.

The right-hander had surgery in the offseason to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy. He says he has seven treatments remaining over the next three weeks.

Bettis says he ”needed” to spend this weekend around the team, and says he’s been throwing on the back-end of chemo cycles. He has dealt with loss of appetite, but little else as far as side effects. His last treatment is May 16.

Bettis has watched every Rockies game and says it’s been difficult to be away. He’s hopeful he can pitch for the Rockies again this season.

