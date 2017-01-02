Ben Zobrist Setting an Example for More Everyday Utility Players

Everyday utility man Ben Zobrist was a key component in the 2015 and 2016 World Series. Seeing his value, it might be time for MLB teams to develop more players like him.

Andrew Miller helped redefine the role of a middle relief pitcher in the 2016 postseason. No longer are dominant relievers seen merely as men to shut the door in the ninth inning. They are much more important than the last inning. Witnessing this, it’s possible utility man Ben Zobrist does the same for position versatile position players.

Zobrist is one of the more unique players in baseball. He is essentially an everyday utility man. Guys like this are quite uncommon as the typical utility player has to win his way into the starting lineup.

This isn’t the case for Zobrist. The team he plays for seems to always fit around him. Right now, wherever it is he may play, the Chicago Cubs keep his bat in the lineup.

Originally, the plan for Zobrist was to keep him as the starting second baseman in 2016. Because of Jason Heyward‘s struggles and Javier Baez hitting like a big league starter, the Cubs got creative. Zobrist saw significantly more time in left field as the season progressed. This saved the Cubs from feeling burdened with a less talented player at any particular position.

Of course, Zobrist was most crucial in the World Series. He even went on to become the series MVP. It was his second straight championship celebration too as he won a year earlier as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

There’s clearly something special about Zobrist. He’s not the most talented player or likely to win any regular season MVP Awards. He’ll leave that up to Kris Bryant. However, he does provide that essential flexibility many teams desire. Coming off of two straight championships and a World Series MVP, it might be time other teams starting building their own Zobrist clones.

Zobrist is not the only multi-positional player in baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a pretty good one in Josh Harrison. The Boston Red Sox have one too in Brock Holt. If he ever does anything in the MLB, Jurickson Profar may join them, too.

Other big league players such as Steve Pearce could qualify as well for this label. Even Ian Desmond, who went from shortstop to the outfield in 2016 and will now play some first base for the Colorado Rockies in 2017, might join in on the party.

Still, none of these men have come close to accomplishing what Zobrist has. He’s quite special in that aspect. Zobrist has been doing this for almost a full decade now. He is above all others when it comes to playing wherever he is needed.

This doesn’t mean we won’t see more players like Zobrist coming up through the minor leagues. At that young age, it may even be easier to teach a kid how to be more than a one-position guy.

The Cubs are an unusual team in their own right with how they use many of their players. Bryant, the reigning MVP, is primarily a third baseman. Last year though, he saw a lot more time in the corner outfield. The same is true of Baez who began as a shortstop and has now become a guy capable of playing all over the infield and the outfield as well.

Often times a prospect will end up playing an entirely different position once he reaches the big leagues because of need. Houston Astros’ youngster Alex Bregman, for instance, moved to third base from shortstop because of Carlos Correa. Similarly, Trea Turner saw a lot of action in center field during the 2016 campaign because the Washington Nationals had a greater need there. Turner will, however, move back to shortstop in 2017.

As roles become more essential in the MLB, such as left-handed specialists out of the bullpen and platoon players, there’s a chance we see more players like Zobrist popping up. For many of them, it’s out of need as it keeps them in the big leagues. In the future though, this might be an asset they deliver right from the start.

This article originally appeared on