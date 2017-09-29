Beltran has raised $1.3 million for Puerto Rico storm relief

BOSTON (AP) A crowd-funding campaign started by Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran has already raised nearly $1.3 million to help with hurricane relief in his native Puerto Rico.

Beltran and his family donated $1 million to initiate the fund earlier this week. He said Friday that with the assistance of Astros owner Jim Crane, he also helped secure two planes in Houston that were expected to land on the island later in the day, carrying 300,000 pounds of supplies.

Beltran says he was able to communicate with his brother on Friday to get an update on the situation the ground. He says people are still having a hard time getting basic necessities.

The Astros clinched the AL West earlier this month and sit one game behind Cleveland for the league’s best record. Beltran was slated to play Friday in the second game of their final regular-season series against Boston.

