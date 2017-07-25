Bellinger three-run homer leads Dodgers past Twins, 6-4 (Jul 24, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Cody Bellinger continued his super rookie season, drilling a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

It was Bellinger’s 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton’s 32.

Edward Paredes, making his major league debut after 12 seasons in the minors, threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Eddie Rosario drove in three runs for the Twins on a solo homer and two doubles.

Taylor Rogers (5-2) gave up two hits prior to Bellinger’s home run to take the loss.

The Dodgers were playing their first game since losing ace Clayton Kershaw for an undetermined time with a back injury.

Los Angeles started Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had not pitched since June 28 after going on the disabled list with a bruised foot. He did not make a rehab start.

He pitched well until giving up two runs in the fourth. With two outs he walked Eduardo Escobar, and gave up run-scoring doubles to Rosario and Jason Castro.

The Twins countered Ryu with 44-year-old Bartolo Colon, making his second start with Minnesota. He threw four scoreless innings until the Dodgers broke through with back-to-back solo homers from Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson in the fifth.

Yasiel Puig followed with a triple and scored on a Chris Taylor single to put Los Angeles up 3-2.

The Twins quickly tied it up on a solo home run from Rosario off reliever Grant Dayton in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Right-handed reliever Justin Haley, who hasn’t pitched for the Twins since going on the disabled list with a sore shoulder, cleared waivers. The Rule 5 pick was returned to the Red Sox.

Dodgers: Two-thirds of their rotation, left-hander Kershaw (strained lower back) and right-hander Brandon McCarthy (blister), were placed on the 10-day disabled list. The Dodgers would not put a timetable on the return of Kershaw, who strained the back pitching Sunday.

UP NEXT

Twins: Right-hander Jose Berrios (9-3, 3.50 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season but first career start against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Has eight quality starts.