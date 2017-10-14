BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– HOUSTON – Houston’s Justin Verlander looks to give the Houston Astros a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series and improve to 8-0 since being traded from Detroit. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees. Game starts at 4 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the defending champion Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. The 104-win Dodgers have more rest heading into this rematch of last season’s NLCS, won in six games by the Cubs. Game starts at 8 p.m.

– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama seeks its 11th consecutive win against slumping SEC West team Arkansas, while the Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen nurses an injured shoulder. Game Starts at 7:15 p.m.

– ATHENS, Ga. – No. 4 Georgia will look for its first 7-0 start since its last SEC championship season in 2005 when it faces Missouri, which will try to snap a four-game losing streak. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

– TEMPE, ARiz. – No. 5 Washington, which has rolled over its three Pac12 toes thus far, goes for its first win in Tempe since 2001 when the Huskies play at Arizona State. Game starts at 10:45 p.m.

– TALLADEGA, Ala. – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement tour hits Talladega Superspeedway, where NASCAR’s most popular driver is beloved.