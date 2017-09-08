BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– NEW YORK – Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro in a U.S. Open semifinal between past champions. In the other semi, it’s Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Kevin Anderson. Semifinals start 4 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys play Saturday in the first U.S. Open women’s final between Americans since 2002.

– HOUSTON – When the Texans open their NFL season at home Sunday it is certain to be one of those compelling sports moments that linger long after the flood waters recede.

– HOUSTON – The return of high school football in Texas is welcome sign of normalcy. The storm shut down scores of prep games in the state’s largest city.

– ATLANTA – The Marlins begin a weeklong road trip, wondering what awaits when they return to Miami after Hurricane Irma.

– CLEVELAND – Riding the majors’ longest winning streak since 2002, the Indians try to take their 16th in a row when they face a Baltimore Orioles team in the wild-card mix. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– PHOENIX – The Diamondbacks are on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak and back home to play the San Diego Padres after a triumphant road trip. Game starts 9:40 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – With even Clayton Kershaw unable to stop the losing, the Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has dropped seven straight and 12 of 13. Game starts 10 p.m.

– A federal judge is expected to rule on Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s request for a temporary restraining order to block his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After their opening loss to Kansas City, the Patriots can take consolation in this: The last three times they lost their opener they won the Super Bowl.

– The AP releases its first weekly position rankings for the NFL this season. Hall of Famer James Lofton joins 10 AP football writers in the vote.

– College football’s lone Top 25 game Friday: No. 11 Oklahoma State at South Alabama (8 p.m.).

– Previews of four key Top 25 games Saturday: Ohio State-Oklahoma; Clemson-Auburn; USC-Stanford; Georgia-Notre Dame.

– SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tracy McGrady says his Basketball Hall of Fame induction is put into perspective by Hurricane Harvey. Five families took shelter in his home. Ceremony at 7 p.m.

– INDIANAPOLIS – Lexi Thompson takes a one-stroke lead into the second round of the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship. Two shots behind is New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

– RICHMOND, Va. – Dale Earnhardt Jr.., Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are among those at Richmond Raceway looking to drive their way into NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs.

– MADRID – Barcelona likely would be barred from La Liga if Catalonia gains its independence from Spain, the president of the Spanish league says.