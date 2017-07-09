BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– MIAMI – As the All-Star Game comes to Florida for the first time, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays continue their perennial struggles with attendance, raising the question: Does major league baseball belong in the state?

– MIAMI – Baseball’s top minor league prospects take the field for the Futures Game, which marks the beginning of three days of All-Star festivities. Game starts 4 p.m.

– CLEVELAND – All-Star Corey Kluber starts the final game before the break as the Indians try to complete a three-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers and right-hander Michael Fulmer, who has struggled in four career starts against Cleveland. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – After flirting with a no-hitter in his previous start, Clayton Kershaw makes his final start before the All-Star break for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers against fellow lefty Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers own baseball’s best record at 60-29. Game starts 4 p.m.

– LONDON – As usual, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are playing well at Wimbledon, leading the way into Week 2.

– LAS VEGAS – The 76ers take on the Spurs in summer league action, but Markelle Fultz won’t be in Philadelphia’s lineup. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft turned his ankle Saturday and there is no timetable for this return. The other games on the schedule are: Hawks-Pelicans, Suns-Mavericks, Bucks-Nets, Timberwolves-Nuggets, Jazz-Clippers, Trail Blazers-Celtics and Grizzlies-Kings. Games start 4 p.m.

– WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – PGA Tour rookie Sebastian Munoz takes a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb into the final round at The Greenbrier Classic. Munoz is looking to become the tournament’s first wire-to-wire winner.

– PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Jon Rahm shares the lead with Daniel Im heading into the final round of the Irish Open, a tournament played over the links course at Portstewart Golf Club.

– ONEIDA, Wis. – Katherine Kirk takes a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, with a chance to challenge the tour’s 72-hole record of 27 under.

– NEWTON, Iowa – Will Power starts on the pole for the Iowa Corn 300, a race typically dominated by Andretti Autosport instead of Team Penske. Race starts 5:30 p.m.

– LAUSANNE, Switzerland – 2024 Olympic bid leaders from Los Angeles and Paris arrive this weekend in Lausanne ahead of their Tuesday morning presentations to the full IOC membership.

