BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LONDON – Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic try to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon. Advancing are Angelique Kerber, CoCo Vandeweghe and Milos Raonic.

– LONDON – Bethanie Mattek-Sands needs surgery after dislocating her right kneecap during a Wimbledon match and expects to be ”out for a while.”

– CLEVELAND – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is released from the hospital after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. He will not manage at the All-Star Game.

– NEW YORK – With Major League Baseball threatening to impose a pitch clock and limit trips to the mound, count Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia among those who want quicker games.

– WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – PGA Tour rookie Sebastian Munoz takes a three-stroke lead into the third round of The Greenbrier Classic.

– PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im share the lead going into the third round of the Irish Open. Jon Rahm is a stroke behind.

– ONEIDA, Wis. – Katherine Kirk is in front by three shots entering the third round of inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Kirk has two victories in 14 years on the LPGA Tour.

– SPARTA, Ky. – Kyle Busch is on the pole for the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race in which Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his last Kentucky start. Race starts 7:35 p.m.

– NEWTON, Iowa – The IndyCar series heads back to Iowa for qualifying Saturday. Ryan Hunter-Reay, a three-time winner in Iowa, could use a strong showing.

– STATION DES ROUSSES, France – Lilian Calmejane fights off cramps to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France while Chris Froome keeps the yellow jersey.

– LAS VEGAS – Lonzo Ball gets to atone for his ”tough night” when the Los Angeles Lakers play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in one of eight summer league games. Games start 6 p.m.

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With a roster of inexperienced players on the international level, the U.S. opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama. Game starts 4:30 p.m.