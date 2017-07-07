BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LONDON – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams try to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon. Kei Nishikori, Dominika Cibulkova lose in the third round. Victoria Azarenka advances.

– CLEVELAND – Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians will not manage the American League All-Star team after undergoing a procedure for an irregular heartbeat.

– NEW YORK – The Milwaukee Brewers, winners of four straight and leading the NL Central by 4 1/2 games, play a New York Yankees team that has lost 16 off 22. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Fresh off a sweep of second-place Arizona, the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals. Both teams have won seven of 10. Game starts 10 p.m.

– PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Defending champion Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut at the Irish Open, a blow to his preparation for the British Open.

– WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Davis Love III is two strokes behind rookie leader Sebastian Munoz going into the second round of The Greenbrier Classic. Love, 53, last won in 2015.

– ONEIDA, Wis. – Belgian rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon and Sei Young Kim are in front entering the second round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

– NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France – Germany’s Marcel Kittel wins the flat seventh stage of the Tour de France. Chris Froome keeps the yellow jersey before entering the Alps this weekend.

– SPARTA, Ky. – Kyle Busch enters Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race hoping his mastery of Kentucky Speedway can bring his first victory this season.

– INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers coach and president of basketball operations discuss the team’s trade of Paul George and the rebuilding project underway.

– ZURICH – Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is banned for six games by FIFA for insulting match officials, knocking him out of the Gold Cup.

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Midfielder Dax McCarty will try to carry his momentum from MLS to the international stage when the U.S. plays Panama on Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

– LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes, the face of women’s MMA, defends her UFC bantamweight title Saturday against Valentina Shevchenko.