BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LONDON – Past champions Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova are in second-round action at Wimbledon.

– VITTEL, France – British rider Mark Cavendish commends the ”courage” of Tour de France jurors for disqualifying world champion Peter Sagan for a horrific crash that took both of them out of the race.

– Two-time Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto proposed to his fiancee while in a wheelchair as he recovered from a spinal cord injury after a mistimed backflip. He fully intends to walk her down the aisle, up to 130 steps with no assistance, at their wedding on July 22.

– When Gordon Hayward announced he was joining the Boston Celtics, it wrapped up the decisions of players at the top of this summer’s NBA free agent board. The biggest moves have been made, but there is more dealing to be done.

– SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA has evolved into a free-flowing, positionless game where there’s value in being able to segue into multiple roles. Players now need a Swiss-Army-knife skill set more than ever.

– ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five summer league games on the schedule today, including three in Orlando – Mavericks-Thunder, Hornets-Pistons, Magic-Knicks – and two in Utah – Celtics-Spurs; 76ers-Jazz.

– SEATTLE – All-Star Jason Vargas goes for his American League-leading 13th victory as the surging Kansas City Royals look to complete a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners. Game starts 10:10 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Alex Wood, on a 9-0 run to start the season, takes the mound for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers against Zack Godley and the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Game starts 10 p.m.

– ARLINGTON, Texas – The AL East-leading Red Sox, who have a majors-best six-game winning streak, try to complete a sweep of their season series against the struggling Rangers. Texas has lost six of seven overall. Game starts 8:05 p.m.

– WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Phil Mickelson heads into the next phase of his career with a new caddie on a course marking its comeback from devastating floods. Mickelson will have his brother, Tim, on his bag starting Thursday at the rebuilt Greenbrier Classic in his first tournament since parting ways with his caddie of 25 years, Jim ”Bones” Mackay.