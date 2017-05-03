BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– Two second-round NBA playoff games: Toronto (down 1-0) at Cleveland, 7 p.m.; Houston (up 1-0) at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – Not even Kevin Durant is immune to Draymond Green’s running mouth. Green has taken his trash-talking to another level this postseason right along with his defense. They go hand in hand, and he pushes it right to the limit – to the delight of Durant and his teammates who are fueled by his ferocity, not to mention his 19 blocks in five playoff games so far.

– Two second-round NHL playoff games: Washington (down 1-0) at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.; Anaheim (down 1-0) at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The field is set for the 143rd Kentucky Derby, with an expected 20 horses assigned to post positions at the draw.

– The racial slurs hurled by Fenway Park fans toward Orioles outfielder Adam Jones were a reminder of Boston’s racial legacy around its sports teams.

– BOSTON – Manny Machado will see whether Red Sox are going to throw at him again when the Orioles continue their series in Boston. Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman (1-2) faces Drew Pomeranz (2-1). Game starts 7 p.m.

– NEW YORK – CC Sabathia (2-1) starts a homestand finale for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays and Marcus Stroman (2-2). Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– WILMINGTON, N.C. – Dustin Johnson is back amid lush fairways and towering pines, only he’s far away from Augusta National. The world’s No. 1 player, injured in a freak accident that kept him out of the Masters, makes his return at the Wells Fargo Championship.

– INDIANAPOLIS – Fernando Alonso has conquered just about every challenge of his career. He’s won two Formula One world championships. He’s won at Monaco. And now the 35-year-old Spaniard is embarking on the first oval of his career, Indianapolis, for a test run.

– MONACO – Free-scoring Monaco’s attack faces its toughest test when it comes up against the steely defense of Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at Stade Louis II. Game starts 2:45 p.m.

– LONDON – Maria Sharapova may have to wait until June 20 to see if she will be welcomed back to this year’s tournament at Wimbledon.

