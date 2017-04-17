BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– BOSTON – Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat wins the Boston Marathon in her debut. The two-time world champion has also won marathons in London, New York City and Los Angeles.

– Two first-round NBA playoff games: Indiana (down 1-0) at Cleveland, 7 p.m.; Memphis (down 1-0) at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

– BOSTON – This is a delicate balancing act for the Celtics. Star guard Isaiah Thomas is grieving the death of his sister. Boston, the top seed in the East, lost its playoff opener to Chicago.

– HOUSTON – Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is making his first trip to the playoffs since 2013. He is 65 and has been around long enough to know it’s hard to win a championship.

– Giannis Antetokounmpo marked his arrival on the big stage by leading the Bucks’ to a Game 1 win over Toronto. Milwaukee tries to go up 2-0 on Tuesday night, as do the Bulls and Jazz.

– Four NHL playoff games: Ottawa (tied 1-1) at Boston, 7 p.m.; Washington (tied 1-1) at Toronto, 7 p.m.; Chicago (down 2-0) at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.; Anaheim (up 2-0) at Calgary, 10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – The Yankees, winners of seven in a row, play the White Sox. Jordan Montgomery, in his second major league start, goes for New York. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– SEATTLE – Ichiro Suzuki, the Miami Marlins 43-year-old outfielder, returns to the city where he was wildly popular. The Mariners are coming off a weekend sweep. Game starts 10:10 p.m.

– ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders begin their offseason program just weeks after getting approval to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

– LEICESTER, England – Leicester tries to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday.

– SAKHIR, Bahrain – Mercedes is imposing orders on Valtteri Bottas. The driver was twice told to make way for teammate Lewis Hamilton during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

