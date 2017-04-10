BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Eighteen years and 71 majors later, more tears for Sergio Garcia. This time, they are accompanied by a smile.

– NEW YORK – A North American bid – featuring the U.S., Mexico and Canada – is announced for the 2026 World Cup. Such a bid raises questions about the qualification process.

– CHICAGO – After winning their first World Series in 108 years, the Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener and raise their championship banner. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks, off to the best start in the majors at 6-1, take on the San Francisco Giants. Game starts 8 p.m.

– DETROIT – Two of the AL’s top pitchers meet when Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox faces Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers. Game starts 1:10 p.m.

– ATLANTA – Foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon. He was last seen Saturday while going to play golf.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Warriors go for their 15th straight victory, with Stephen Curry expected back for a game against the Utah Jazz. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– MIAMI – The Cavalier play the Heat, with Cleveland trying to get to the No. 1 seed in the East and Miami hoping to just make the playoffs. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– The AP’s NBA writers give their top picks for season-ending awards, and there’s no consensus on the MVP.

– Eastern and Western Conference previews for the NHL. The playoffs begin Wednesday with five games. Wrapups on teams that missed the playoffs.

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The 49ers begin their offseason program under new coach Kyle Shanahan. The team cut Tramaine Brock after he was charged with domestic violence.

– LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two races into the IndyCar season, two victories by smaller teams. The results suggest the struggling series is headed in the right direction.

