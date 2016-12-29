Baseball History: Cuban Winter League Starts Play

The National League is known as being the oldest continually playing league in baseball. However, on this day in 1878, the Cuban Winter League began play, establishing itself as the second oldest professional baseball league.

There is no questioning the popularity of baseball in Cuba. Over the past few decades, the sport has become the top pastime, the popularity of which was fueled by the ruling class. We have seen brilliant players come from the island country, risking their lives as they defected in pursuit of their dream of playing in the MLB. For as much as Latin America loves baseball, the passion for the game in Cuba may be unsurpassed.

Yet, the popularity of baseball extends far beyond the reign of Fidel Castro. In fact, baseball has had an incredible popularity in Cuba since the 19th century. As such, it was on this day in 1878 that the Cuban Winter League, the second oldest professional baseball league, was formed.

The first game was played between the legendary Havana Reds and the Almendares Blues. That contest was a high scoring affair, with Havana taking the first game 21-20. Steve Bellan, who played in the Majors previously, served as the player/manager for Havana. In an interesting side note, the teams played with ten players on a side, with the extra position called “short right.” Havana ended up winning the inaugural championship that year, defeating Almendares and Matanzas in a three team tournament.

While the league remained popular over the first couple of decades, it exploded in popularity beginning in 1900. Players from the Negro Leagues, and later, the Majors, came down to Cuba to play during the winter. Legends such as Satchel Paige, Roy Campanella, and Cool Papa Bell plied their trade in the Cuban Winter League, helping to enhance the reputation of the league.

Alas, the storied history of the league came to an end in 1961. Castro outlawed professional sports in the country, and the league came to an end. Eventually, another professional league was sanctioned in Cuba, but with the country being isolated as it has been, the competition just has not been the same.

That is not to say that the country has not produced some great players. Stars like Aroldis Chapman, Jose Abreu, Yoenis Cespedes, and others, called the nation home. Baseball continues to thrive in the country, and with relations beginning to normalize, the Cuban Winter League could reclaim its former glory.

Considered to be the second oldest professional league, the Cuban Winter League had quite the storied history until it was dissolved in 1961. However, on this day in 1878, the first game in league history took place.

This article originally appeared on