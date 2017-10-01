Baseball Capsules

BOSTON (AP) David Price came on in relief of Drew Pomeranz and squelched a dangerous seventh-inning rally to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Saturday, clinching the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history.

The Red Sox avoided the possibility of a one-game tiebreaker with the rival Yankees, and instead left New York with a wild-card spot. Boston also set up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

Mookie Betts homered and scored three times, and Pomeranz (17-6) had a two-hit shutout through six innings. With a heavy rain beginning to fall in the top of the seventh, the Astros scored two runs before Price struck out George Springer with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Lance McCullers (7-4), who was pitching for a spot in Houston’s postseason rotation, allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 7, BREWERS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Milwaukee was eliminated from playoff contention when it squandered a six-run lead in a loss to St. Louis, handing baseball’s final postseason spot to Colorado.

Brewers reliever Anthony Swarzak (6-4) gave up a tying, two-run single to Stephen Piscotty in the eighth inning and a go-ahead single to Harrison Bader. Milwaukee tried to rally in the ninth, but Brett Phillips struck out with a runner on second to end it.

Milwaukee’s loss clinched the second NL wild card for Colorado, which plays at division rival Arizona in the wild-card game Wednesday. The winner advances to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan Sherriff (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Juan Nicasio worked the ninth for his sixth save.

YANKEES 2, BLUE JAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his 52nd homer, powering the Yankees to the win.

The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday after the Red Sox clinched the AL East title with a 6-3 victory against Houston.

Replacement starter CC Sabathia (14-5) won his fifth straight decision. With New York still in contention for the division title to begin the day, manager Joe Girardi opted for Sabathia to pitch on his regular four days’ rest in place of the originally scheduled Jaime Garcia.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman (13-9) allowed two runs and six hits in four innings. The Blue Jays scored in the eighth on Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly.

PADRES 3, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Matt Cain pitched five shutout innings for San Francisco, then raised his arms and waved his cap, fighting off tears amid a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for final time.

Cain’s decorated 13-year career came to an end and the home crowd at AT&T Park saluted the right-hander, a cornerstone of the Giants’ championship era who pitched the only perfect game in franchise history.

Cain made his last start a day ahead of his 33rd birthday and at the close of a $127.5 million, six-year contract. Beset by injuries in recent years, Cain has said he couldn’t imagine pitching for another team.

Wil Myers hit his 30th homer off Giants reliever Reyes Moronta in the sixth. San Diego jumped in front in the ninth on Austin Hedges’ two-out, two-run double off Sam Dyson (3-4).

Buddy Baumann (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his 21st save.

CUBS 9, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Jon Lester struck out seven over five innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his 30th home run and the NL Central champion Cubs earned their 15th win in 18 games.

Lester (13-8) allowed four hits and walked none in a possible tuneup for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Washington. The veteran left-hander has allowed one run in 11 innings over his past two outings after posting an 8.22 ERA in his previous five starts.

Schwarber finished with four RBIs. He hit a two-run drive in the second and a two-run single in the third against rookie Jackson Stephens (2-1).

The last-place Reds lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball