Baseball Capsules

TORONTO (AP) The New York Yankees returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence, clinching no worse than a wild card as Greg Bird’s three-run homer led them over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday.

Sonny Gray (10-11) allowed one run and four hits in six innings as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 14 games.

Led by young sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, New York celebrated its 53rd postseason berth in a low-key manner on the field after former-Yankee Rob Refsnyder grounded out against Aroldis Chapman, then sprayed bubbly in the visitors’ clubhouse.

Unless New York overcomes Boston’s four-game lead the AL East, the Yankees would play in the AL wild-card game on Oct. 3, most likely at home against Minnesota. New York hasn’t won a postseason game since 2012.

Toronto was eliminated with the defeat after consecutive losses in the AL Championship Series.

Bird, who spent much of the year sidelined and hampered by a right ankle injury, connected in the fifth off Joe Biagini (3-12) for his sixth home run of the season and third in seven games.

RED SOX 5, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) – Mitch Moreland ended his long slump with a three-run homer, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched three-hit ball into the eighth inning and Boston took another step toward a second straight AL East title.

The Red Sox have won 13 of 16 and are trying to take back-to-back East titles for the first time since divisional realignment in 1969. They remain four games ahead of the Yankees.

Rodriguez (6-6) has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts. Moreland was in an 0-for-19 slump when he connected off Robert Stephenson (5-6) in the sixth.

Cincinnati reliever Luke Farrell, the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell, pitched the ninth and tipped his cap toward the Boston dugout as he left the mound following a scoreless inning.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning off All-Star closer Wade Davis, lifting Milwaukee over Chicago.

After losing straight days in the 10th to the Cubs, the Brewers moved back within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago. Milwaukee began the day two games behind Colorado for the second wild-card spot.

Davis (4-2) had been successful in all 32 save chances this season until Orlando Arcia led off the ninth with a tying home run.

The Cubs went ahead 3-2 in the 10th on Jon Jay’s single off Jeremy Jeffress (4-0).

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Charlie Morton and Houston further dampened the AL wild-card hopes of the Los Angeles Angels.

Justin Upton hit two home runs for the Angels, who matched a season worst with their sixth straight loss. Los Angeles began the day 3 + games behind Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs a day after his 23rd birthday as the AL West champion Astros won for the seventh time in eight games.

Morton (13-7) yielded four hits and one run in seven innings for his second straight win.

Bud Norris (2-6) allowed three hits and one run over 3 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 11, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Francisco Lindor led off the game with his 33rd home run, the most by a Cleveland middle infielder, and the Indians routed Seattle for their 28th victory in 30 games.

Carlos Carrasco (17-6) matched teammate Cory Kluber and Boston’s Chris Sale for the most wins in the AL, allowing one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Yan Gomes homered twice and had four RBIs, and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs.

Cleveland, which set the AL record with a 22-game winning streak this month, matched the 1884 Providence Grays for the best big league record over a 30-game span at 28-2. The Indians (97-58) lead Houston (95-59) for AL home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Seattle lost for the seventh time in eight games. The Mariners began the day five games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.