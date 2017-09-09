Baseball Capsules

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Indians earned their 17th straight win Saturday, topping the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 behind a pair of timely swings for Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor.

Bruce’s fourth-inning single put the Indians ahead to stay as Cleveland became just the second team in the expansion era – since 1961 – to win 17 straight in a season.

The crowd of 30,459 stood throughout the ninth inning as Cody Allen retired the heart of Baltimore’s order for his 25th save.

Cleveland’s franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.

Lindor added his 28th homer in the seventh for the Indians, who haven’t lost since Aug. 23. Josh Tomlin (9-9) pitched five-plus innings for the win.

Baltimore rookie Gabriel Ynoa (1-1), making his first start of the season, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Aroldis Chapman earned his first save since being removed as closer, finishing a one-hitter for the Yankees.

Tyler Austin hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning for wild card-leading New York.

Texas’ only hit was a run-scoring double in the fifth inning off Luis Severino, who went seven innings in his first no-decision since July 15 at Boston.

Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his team-leading 17th save in 21 chances and first since Aug. 15. David Robertson (7-2) had a strikeout in a perfect eighth.

Alex Claudio (4-2) got the loss.

