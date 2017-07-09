Baseball Capsules

LOS ANGELES (AP) All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Dodgers (60-29) reached the 60-win mark before the All-Star break for the first time since 1974. They are just the third team in franchise history to do so since 1933, joining the 1973 and `74 squads that had 63 wins each.

Royals reliever Scott Alexander (1-3) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Chase Utley, Corey Seager and Justin Turner leading off the inning. He was replaced by Kelvin Herrera. With the infield drawn in, fans chanted ”Cody! Cody!” as Bellinger worked a full count before walking to force in Utley.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in the second for the Dodgers, who blew a 3-0 lead before tying the game 4-all on Bellinger’s 25th homer in the eighth. Ross Stripling (1-3) got the win with one strikeout on 14 pitches in the 10th.

Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the eighth off Pedro Baez, giving Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

YANKEES 5, BREWERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game. Dellin Betances struck out two in a perfect eighth for New York, and Aroldis Chapman (2-0) struck out the side in the ninth.

Milwaukee left-hander Brent Suter allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The NL Central-leading Brewers had won five in a row.

RAYS 1, RED SOX 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Alex Cobb pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and the Rays beat the Red Sox with some help from a replay reversal.

Cobb (7-6) retired 11 straight over one stretch. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his 24th save, finishing Tampa Bay’s three-hitter.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Hanley Ramirez then struck out swinging. After rookie Andrew Benintendi was walked intentionally, Chris Young popped out to end the game.

Boston’s Rick Porcello (4-11) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none in his first complete game of the season.

Jesus Sucre drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the second. The inning was kept alive by a replay reversal of a double-play call.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings and drove in a career-high three runs, leading Atlanta to the easy victory.

Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits for the Braves, who had dropped three of four.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up seven hits and six runs – three earned – in his shortest outing of season.

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping the Blue Jays to the win.

Donaldson hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning for his first homer since June 11 at Seattle and No. 150 for his career. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night’s 12-2 loss.

Marcus Stroman (9-5) pitched seven effective innings as the Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings. The right-hander, who was removed from his previous start because of a blister on his pitching hand, allowed one run and six hits.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston, which hit into four double plays over the first five innings. Mike Fiers (5-4) yielded three runs and five hits in six innings.

CARDINALS 4, METS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game, and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start.

Wainwright (10-5) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and five hits.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Jay Bruce hit his 23rd homer for New York, and T.J. Rivera had three hits. Zack Wheeler (3-6) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second start since returning from the disabled list after being sidelined by biceps tendinitis.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo homered, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and Baltimore stopped a five-game losing streak.

Manny Machado added an RBI double to help the Orioles beat the Twins for the first time in six meetings this season. This was just their third win in 11 games.

After Miley (4-7) allowed Miguel Sano’s 21st home run, the most by a Twins player before the break since Justin Morneau with 21 in 2009, Schoop trumped his American League All-Star teammate with a towering two-run shot in the fourth inning off Adalberto Mejia (4-4). The ball reached the third deck above left field, estimated by Major League Baseball’s Statcast system at 462 feet.

Miley was charged with eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

PADRES 2, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for San Diego for the second straight game, and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 6 1/3 strong innings.

Carlos Asuaje added an RBI triple for the Padres, who have won five of six.

Maikel Franco homered and Tommy Joseph had two hits for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight and seven of nine.

Chacin (8-7) allowed one run and three hits. Brandon Maurer pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Aaron Nola (6-6) tied career highs by going eight innings and striking out nine, but he was the hard-luck loser. Nola gave up four hits and walked two.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs.

Josh Bell had three hits and two runs scored, while Francisco Cervelli and Jordy Mercer each drove in a run for the Pirates.

Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber had back-to-back home runs for Chicago, which has not won consecutive games since a three-game streak June 18-20.

Nova (9-6) struck out six and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. Besides the homers, the only other hit he allowed was a second-inning single to Schwarber. Felipe Rivero, who reached 102 on the radar gun, got the final four outs for his sixth save.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) – Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers.

Clevinger (5-3) allowed only one runner to reach second base and won his third straight decision.

Verlander (5-6) gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings and lost to Cleveland for the second time this week. The right-hander struck out six after the Indians snapped his streak of 331 consecutive games with at least one strikeout last Sunday.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run homers and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels.

It was the Rangers’ fifth straight game with multiple homers as they moved within a game of .500. The Angels dropped to three games below .500 for the first time since May 13.

Beltre homered against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the third inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. It was his 452nd career home run, moving him into a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.

Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. Chavez (5-10) allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

WHITE SOX 5, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) – Tim Anderson homered off Colorado closer Greg Holland leading off the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox past the Rockies.

Anderson, who also hit a home run in Friday night’s loss to Colorado, drove a 1-2 pitch from Holland (1-1) into the stand of evergreens beyond the center-field wall. The win snapped a three-game losing streak by the White Sox and denied the Rockies’ bid for successive wins for the first time in three weeks.

David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save, striking out the last two batters, including Charlie Blackmon on a disputed called third strike. Blackmon heatedly argued the call with plate umpire Sam Holbrook, claiming it was low, and threw his helmet and bat to the ground after getting tossed. Manager Bud Black also was ejected for arguing the call with Holbrook.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Colorado evened the score when Mark Reynolds hit a leadoff triple off reliever Tommy Kahnle (1-3) and scored on Gerardo Parra’s sacrifice fly.

MARLINS 5, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Justin Bour hit his 20th home run, Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the San Francisco Giants.

Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto added two hits apiece and All-Star Giancarlo Stanton doubled and scored while helping Chris O’Grady to a victory in his major league debut for the Marlins.

San Francisco scored a run in the ninth off closer A.J. Ramos and had runners at the corners with two outs before Hunter Pence struck out looking to end the game.

Three months after being released outright by the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A team before signing a minor league contract with Miami in May, O’Grady (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Jeff Samardzija (4-10) allowed four runs in seven innings.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) – Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in the Cincinnati Reds’ victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Castillo (1-1) allowed three hits over 6 2-3 innings, striking out eight with a walk. It was his longest outing of the season.

The Diamondbacks managed only the three hits and lost their fourth game in the past five.

The Reds took control quickly, their first three batters of the game against Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker (6-4) coming around to score. Billy Hamilton started the game with a walk, stole second base and scored on Zack Cozart’s triple. Votto’s National League-leading 26th home run of the year gave the Reds a 3-0 lead with an out yet to be recorded.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Ryon Healy bounced a ground-rule RBI double to right-center with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Oakland Athletics a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Rajai Davis opened the ninth with a slow-rolling infield single to third off Edwin Diaz (2-4), who relieved to open the inning. Davis stole second as Matt Joyce struck out. Yonder Alonso was walked intentionally with two outs and Healy then ripped an 0-2 pitch into the gap.

Sean Doolittle (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory. Santiago Casilla finished for his 15th save, despite allowing a two-out double.