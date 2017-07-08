Baseball Capsules

CLEVELAND (AP) Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit’s lineup for the second time in a week – striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning – and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

The right-hander also recorded an ”immaculate inning” by striking out the side in the fifth on nine pitches. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Cleveland history to do it, joining Justin Masterson (2014).

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland’s five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

Michael Brantley had four RBIs, Francisco Lindor drove in three and rookie Bradley Zimmer homered for the Indians, who played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He remains in the Cleveland Clinic following a heart procedure.

ASTROS 12, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) – George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros over Toronto.

Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. The All-Star outfielder had four hits, and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.

Making his first appearance since May because of a blister on his pitching hand, Sanchez allowed a career-high eight runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Houston’s Carlos Correa extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 with his 18th homer in the first inning. Evan Gattis added his seventh homer in the seventh.

The support eased Charlie Morton’s (6-3) return to action. The right-hander, sidelined since May 24 with a right lat strain, gave Houston one-run ball over six innings, surrendering four hits to tie his season low.

BREWERS 9, YANKEES 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee past skidding New York for its fifth straight victory.

The surprising NL Central leaders overcame a season-high five errors and a record-breaking homer by Aaron Judge to win at Yankee Stadium for the first time in exactly 21 years. Back then, the Brewers were still in the American League – they switched to the NL in 1998 and had dropped 14 of their last 15 in the Bronx, including a 10-game losing streak they snapped in this interleague series opener.

Rookie left-hander Josh Hader (1-0) struck out seven over three innings of effective relief for his first major league win.

The highlight for New York was Judge’s major league-leading 30th home run, which broke Joe DiMaggio’s record for most by a Yankees rookie set in 1936.

Struggling reliever Tyler Clippard (1-5) gave up Aguilar’s first career slam on a full-count fastball that gave Milwaukee an 8-4 advantage.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs, Anthony Rizzo went deep and Chicago beat Pittsburgh.

Rizzo chased Trevor Williams (3-4) with a two-run drive in the fourth that made it 3-0.

Bryant hit a solo shot against Jhan Marinez in the sixth that cleared the left-field bleachers and added a two-run drive in the eighth off Antonio Bastardo. He also had an RBI triple and finished with four hits, helping Chicago start the weekend series on a winning note after dropping six of nine.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-1) threw 1 2/3 innings. Pedro Strop gave up an RBI single to Josh Bell in the seventh. But Koji Uehara retired the side in the eighth, and Wade Davis worked the ninth.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez each homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start and Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) – Daniel Murphy’s one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped Washington’s comeback victory over Atlanta.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single. Murphy lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp’s head to win it.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp’s double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kennys Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning, hours after being recalled from the minors to help lead Minnesota over Baltimore.

Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first major league win as the Twins rallied from a 6-0 hole to send Baltimore to its fifth straight defeat. Vargas’ two-run double off reliever Miguel Castro (1-1) tied the score in the fifth, and Chris Gimenez’s RBI single completed the impressive comeback one batter later.

Manny Machado homered twice and had his second four-hit game of the year. Seth Smith also homered as he and Machado went deep back-to-back to lead off the game against Twins rookie Felix Jorge.

DODGERS 4, ROYALS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yasiel Puig homered, Chase Utley notched his 1,000th career RBI and NL West-leading Los Angeles beat Kansas City in the opener of the Royals’ first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2003.

The Dodgers won their fourth in a row behind Kenta Maeda (7-4). The Japanese right-hander gave up one run and four hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two while bouncing back from a poor outing.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 21st save in 21 chances. The Dodgers improved to a major league-best 37-11 at home.

Puig hit his 16th homer off Jason Hammel (4-8) in the sixth to make it 3-1.

DIAMODNBACKS 6, REDS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Zack Greinke threw seven scoreless innings and Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer to help Arizona beat Cincinnati.

Arizona rebounded from a crushing 5-4 loss in Los Angeles a night earlier when closer Fernando Rodney blew a three-run lead in the ninth. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks, winning all three games by a run.

Greinke (11-4) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. The right-hander is 9-0 at home, and the Diamondbacks are 33-13 – matching their victory total from last season.

Rodney got Tucker Barnhart to ground out to second for his 22nd save.

Joey Votto and Schebler homered in the ninth for Cincinnati. Tim Adleman (5-6) took the loss.

ROCKIES 12, WHITE SOX 4

DENVER (AP) – Nolan Arenado homered and drove in five runs, German Marquez tossed seven strong innings and had two hits and Colorado’s slumbering offense awoke in a win over Chicago.

Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu also went deep as Colorado broke out of prolonged slump. The Rockies banged out a season-high 17 hits and were 7 of 14 with runners in scoring position. They hit just .226 and .216 with runners in scoring position while losing 12 of their previous 15.

Marquez (6-4) cruised through six innings before allowing Tim Anderson’s 451-foot two-run homer in the seventh. He allowed three runs and nine hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter while tossing a season-high 102 pitches.

Chicago’s Derek Holland (5-9) gave up seven runs and eight hits in just four innings in his first career start at Coors Field.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, and New York beat St. Louis.

Bruce’s homer in the fifth broke a 4-4 tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

DeGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

Addison Reed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Cole Hamels threw 7 2/3 innings and Adrian Beltre’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as Texas beat Los Angeles.

Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the disabled list on June 26.

Ricky Nolasco (4-10) was rocked for eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings and gave up back-to-back homers to Beltre and Rougned Odor. He entered the game with 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings that included his sixth career shutout.

MARINERS 7, ATHLETICS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and Seattle beat Oakland.

Paxton (7-3) did not allow a hit after Marcus Semien’s two-run double in the second. The left-hander matched a season high with nine strikeouts while walking three and hitting a batter.

Sean Manaea (7-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

MARLINS 6, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton hit his 24th home run to back another strong start by Dan Straily (7-4), and Miami beat San Francisco.

J.T. Realmuto also homered and had three hits, Dee Gordon added four hits and JT Riddle drove in two runs to help the Marlins win the opener of their final series before the All-Star break.

The Marlins batted around during a four-run first inning highlighted by Stanton’s opposite field two-run homer off starter Matt Moore (3-9).

PADRES 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo homers and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth, Jose Pirela also went deep and San Diego beat Philadelphia.

After Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje hit singles off Hector Neris (2-3), Hedges fouled off a safety squeeze before hitting a fly ball to right-center that drove in the go-ahead run.