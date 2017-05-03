Baseball Capsules

BOSTON (AP) Adam Jones received extended applause from Fenway Park fans a night after he was racially taunted, both teams were warned after Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado’s legs in the first inning and the Red Sox went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night.

Machado homered out of Fenway Park for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive, and the Orioles turned an usual triple play in the eighth inning on a popup to short left field.

Before the game Jones received an apology from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. Many fans stood during a lengthy round of applause in the first inning, and Sale stepped off the mound to extend the reception.

But one batter later the game turned testy when Sale’s first pitch to Machado went to the backstop. Emotions have been elevated since Machado injured Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia on a slide April 21 at Baltimore. Pedroia missed the next three games.

Hanley Ramirez homered twice, Mookie Betts hit a two-run double and Sale struck out 11 over eight innings.

Sale (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits, and Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs for his AL-leading ninth save in 10 chances.

Orioles starter Alec Asher (1-1) gave up three runs and six hits in six inning.

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 7

HOUSTON (AP) – Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that rallied Houston over Texas.

Gonzalez hit a towering fly off Keone Kela (0-1) for his first career slam and a 7-5 lead. Gonzalez stood near the plate, seeing if the ball would be fair, before tossing his bat toward the dugout and beginning his trot.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Elvis Andrus hit solo homers and Jonathan Lucroy had a two-run shot as the Rangers built a 5-0 lead. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Luke Gregerson.

James Hoyt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings. Will Harris earned his first save.

Alex Claudio made his first career start. He pitched in place of Cole Hamels, who was scratched after experiencing tightness in his right oblique while warming up.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered off Tanner Roark, and Arizona bounced back from an early deficit to beat high-scoring Washington.

Erratic starter Taijuan Walker and four relievers combined to blank the potent Washington offense over the final six innings after the Nationals bolted to a 3-1 lead.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) got four straight outs, J.J. Hoover and Jorge De La Rosa each pitched an inning and Fernando Rodney worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Roark (3-1) struck out eight over six innings for the Nationals.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Javier Baez came within a double of the cycle with four hits and three RBIs, Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump with a three-run homer and Chicago beat Philadelphia.

Baez hit his second homer in two days and tied his career high for hits, and Kris Bryant homered and tripled for the Cubs, who won for the second time in six games.

Jon Lester (1-1) pitched long enough to earn his first victory of the season.

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Quintana (2-4) walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

The Royals lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Starter Danny Duffy (2-2) allowed six runs, 10 hits and two walks over five innings.

TIGERS 5, INDIANS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and Detroit beat Cleveland.

Corey Kluber (3-2) gave up five runs and seven hits with a walk in three innings. He struck out four before being removed with discomfort in his lower back.

Cabrera missed the minimum of 10 days with a strained right groin. On a cold, damp night, he left the game for a defensive replacement after seven innings.

Justin Verlander (2-2) won for the first time since opening day. Francisco Rodriguez pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

CARDINALS 2, BREWERS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and St. Louis once again beat Wily Peralta.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals.

BRAVES 9, METS 7

ATLANTA (AP) – R.A. Dickey’s floaters were more effective than Matt Harvey’s fastballs for the second time in a week, Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits and Atlanta beat New York.

New York’s Jay Bruce drove in six runs with two homers, including a grand slam off Matt Wisler in the ninth.

Dickey (3-2) struggled to control his knuckleball but allowed only three runs and four hits in six innings. He had four walks. He also started in a 7-5 win over Harvey and the Mets in New York on Thursday.

Harvey (2-2) gave up six runs for the second straight start. Harvey allowed eight hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Jim Johnson struck out Neil Walker for his fifth save.

PIRATES 12, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer – his third in two games – and right-hander Tyler Glasnow singled home two runs during a six-run rally that helped Pittsburgh to its first victory of the season over Cincinnati.

Glasnow (1-1) steadied himself after a rough first inning, highlighted by Joey Votto’s three-run homer, to get his first career win. He also singled up the middle off Scott Feldman (1-3) to put the Pirates ahead to stay in the fourth.

Harrison followed Glasnow’s first hit of the season with his third homer in five at-bats for a 7-3 lead. The six-run inning was the biggest allowed by the Reds this season.

TWINS 9, ATHLETICS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ervin Santana struck out seven in six shutout innings and Brian Dozier hit two of Minnesota’s six home runs.

Santana (5-0) lowered his ERA to 0.66 for the season and has allowed one run or fewer and gone at least six innings in all six of his starts. Fernando Valenzuela is the only pitcher to do it more when he went seven straight to start the 1981 season.

Sonny Gray (0-1) made his season debut for the Athletics, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out four in six innings.

RAYS 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Edinson Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks, and Tampa Bay took advantage of his historically uneven performance to beat Miami.

Logan Morrison hit his sixth home run and was one of only five batters to put the ball in play against Volquez (0-4). The Rays managed three runs off the right-hander before he left the game with a thumb blister after 4 1/3 innings.

Volquez became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Alex Cobb (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since the first week of the season. Alex Colome earned his seventh save.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!