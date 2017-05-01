Baseball Capsules

WASHINGTON (AP) Anthony Rendon had 10 RBIs, three home runs and six hits as the Washington Nationals took advantage of Noah Syndergaard’s injury and mauled the New York Mets 23-5 on Sunday to set a franchise scoring record.

Rendon went a career-best 6 for 6 and scored five times while breaking the club mark for RBIs. He became the 13th player in major league history to drive in 10 or more runs in a game – the first since Garret Anderson did it for the Angels in 2007.

Matt Wieters added two homers, a single and two walks as the Nationals salvaged the finale of a three-game series between NL East rivals. Adam Lind and Bryce Harper also homered, and Harper scored four times to set a major league record for runs in April with 32.

Washington finished with a season-high 23 hits and scored the most runs in the history of the Expos/Nationals franchise. The Nationals’ seven homers were their most since the team moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005.

Rendon, who began the day with no homers and five RBIs this season, raised his batting average from .226 to .278. He capped his incredible performance with a solo home run off Mets backup catcher Kevin Plawecki in the eighth. Harper and Lind went deep against Plawecki earlier in the inning.

It was a miserable day all-around for the Mets, who won the first two games of the series after losing six straight. They gave up 17 consecutive runs after trailing 6-5 in the fourth.

Syndergaard (1-2), the team’s hard-throwing ace, left in the second inning with what the club called ”a possible right lat strain” and was on his way back to New York for an MRI on Monday morning.

Matt Albers (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

RED SOX 6, CUBS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Marco Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop’s wild pitch in Boston’s four-run eighth inning.

The Red Sox took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans, chants in support of each side and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for Boston, and Matt Barnes (3-0) worked one scoreless inning after completing his four-game suspension for throwing behind the head of Baltimore’s Manny Machado.

Kris Bryant hit a solo homer for Chicago, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Koji Uehara (0-2) got the loss.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 2, 12 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Wil Myers hit a three-run homer in the top of the 12th inning to send San Diego past San Francisco.

Myers’ seventh home run and second in two games came off reliever George Kontos (0-2). Cory Spangenberg singled against Kontos leading off the inning, and Erick Aybar singled two batters later.

Hector Sanchez, who played parts of five seasons with the Giants, had a pinch-hit, two-run homer off San Francisco closer Mark Melancon in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Sanchez’s first home run of the season handed Melancon his second blown save in seven chances.

Sanchez represented the tying run after shortstop Eduardo Nunez booted Luis Sardinas’ leadoff grounder for an error.

Ryan Buchter (2-1) pitched two shutout innings and Jose Torres earned his first save.

INDIANS 12, MARINERS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) – Michael Brantley homered and Francisco Lindor had a two-run double as Cleveland scored eight times in the third inning against weary Seattle.

Brantley led off the big inning with a single and capped it with a two-run homer. Lindor, who had three RBIs, hit a solo homer in the third and preceded Brantley’s homer with his double.

Josh Tomlin (2-3) allowed four runs in five-plus innings for the win. The Mariners began the sixth with six straight hits and scored three times, but Nick Goody worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam.

Chase De Jong (0-2), making his first major league start, gave up six runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. Nelson Cruz homered for the Mariners, who finished 4-6 on their 11-day road trip.

Roberto Perez had three hits and drove in three runs for the defending AL champions, who have won nine of 12.

MARLINS 10, PIRATES 3

MIAMI (AP) – Justin Bour drove in six runs with four hits, both career highs, and Miami rallied from a three-run deficit to end a four-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh.

Bour improved his batting average from .184 to .222. He had an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single off Trevor Williams (1-1) in the fifth and a two-run homer in Miami’s six-run seventh.

Bour helped the Marlins avert a series sweep and shake an offensive slump after being outscored 26-8 during the previous four games. They totaled a season-high 15 hits, including three each by Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, but they were shut out over the final 8 2/3 innings.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl left in the fifth after he was hit in the right leg by Gordon’s sharp comebacker.

Dustin McGowan (1-0) and four other Marlins relievers combined for five scoreless innings.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter on his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances, and Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to help Los Angeles beat Texas.

Ramirez (3-2) matched his career high from two starts earlier with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been filling in for injured Garrett Richards, who hasn’t pitched since leaving his first start with a right biceps strain.

Marte’s two-out single in the fifth came after the Rangers gave Mike Trout an intentional walk to load the bases and starter Martin Perez (1-4) retired Albert Pujols on a popup.

Marte had a solo homer in the ninth. Kole Calhoun also connected for the Angels.

Bud Norris struck out four of the five batters he faced for his fifth save, including Rougned Odor with two on to end the eighth.

Shin-Soo Choo homered for Texas.

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 4, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) – Mark Trumbo hit a go-ahead single in a three-run 11th off Bryan Mitchell, who returned to the mound after an unusual inning at first base, and Baltimore rebounded from another blown late lead.

Didi Gregorius hit a two-out, two-run single in the New York ninth that made it 4-all. Logan Verrett (1-0), making his Orioles debut, escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the 10th.

Joey Ricard singled with one out in the 11th against Mitchell (1-1), stole second and later scored on Trumbo’s two-out single. New York had won four in a row.

With the Yankees short in the bullpen, manager Joe Girardi moved Mitchell from the mound to first base in order to keep him in the game. Mitchell let one pop fall for an error and also caught one.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Russell Martin hit a go-ahead single during a three-run rally in the eighth inning and Toronto posted back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

The Blue Jays started the day at 7-17, the worst record in the majors. A loss would’ve left them with the poorest winning percentage in March/April in team history.

Toronto then lost starter Aaron Sanchez, the AL ERA leader last year, after just one inning because of a split fingernail. Six Toronto relievers combined to limit the Rays to one run in eight innings. J.P. Howell (1-1) got one out and Roberto Osuna finished for his third save.

The Blue Jays chased Chris Archer in the eighth and won it against Alex Colome (0-2).

REDS 5, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall doubled three times and singled for Cincinnati.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.

BREWERS 4, BRAVES 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in four runs as Milwaukee ended Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth, then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. He has five homers this season, including three in the three-game series against Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run for the Braves.

Matt Garza (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in his second start of the year. Neftali Feliz worked the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) gave up both of Santana’s homers.

Brewers slugger Ryan Braun left after six innings with tightness in his right trapezius, a large muscle that extends from the shoulder into the upper back.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 3

DETROIT (AP) – Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, helping Detroit stop a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs in five-plus innings.

Todd Frazier homered for the White Sox, who had won six in a row. Miguel Gonzalez (3-1) allowed seven runs and a career-high 14 hits in six innings.

Justin Upton went deep for the Tigers, and Alex Avila had three hits.

ASTROS 7, ATHLETICS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Dallas Keuchel threw 7 2/3 solid innings and Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer, leading Houston to the victory.

Keuchel (5-0) struck out nine while allowing one run and three hits. The left-hander became the second pitcher in Astros history to get five wins in April, joining Roger Clemens in 2004.

Ken Giles earned his sixth save after getting Yonder Alonso to fly out with the bases loaded.

Oakland’s Jesse Hahn (1-2) gave up four runs in six innings.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Miguel Sano homered and drove in five runs, helping the Twins hand the Royals their ninth straight loss.

Sano posted his fourth consecutive multihit game. He has 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats.

Sano connected in the third after Jason Hammel (0-3) walked Byron Buxton and Max Kepler. He added run-producing singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

It’s the longest slide for Kansas City since a 12-game skid in April 2012.

Minnesota right-hander Phil Hughes (4-1) got the win despite allowing 10 hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. Brandon Kintzler yielded Whit Merrifield’s two-out homer in the ninth before finishing for his seventh save.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer and Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched 5 1/3 solid innings, helping Los Angeles complete the three-game sweep.

Ryu (1-4) earned his first victory of the season in his second consecutive strong start. The veteran left-hander struck out nine and allowed one run.

Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the ninth. Kenley Jansen then came in and struck out Cesar Hernandez for his seventh save.

Philadelphia right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-1) allowed two runs and nine hits in five innings in his major league debut.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, ROCKIES 0, 13 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) – Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting Arizona to the victory.

Descalso’s drive off Jordan Lyles (0-1) salvaged the finale of the weekend series for the Diamondbacks and ended the longest scoreless game in Chase Field history.

Seven pitchers, led by Patrick Corbin’s 6 1/3 innings, combined to shut out the Rockies on five hits. Randall Delgado (1-0) pitched the final two innings to get the victory, finishing a 6-4 homestand for Arizona.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!