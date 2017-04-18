Baseball Capsules

BOSTON (AP) Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs – one earned – and nine hits in six innings as Boston won its third straight. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for a save for the third straight day, his sixth this season.

Blake Snell (0-2) gave up four runs – one earned – and seven hits in five innings. The Rays completed a 1-6 trip that followed a franchise-best 5-2 start.

