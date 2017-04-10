Baseball Capsules

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Albert Pujols hit his 592nd homer and a tying, two-run single in the ninth inning before Cliff Pennington’s drive to the wall capped the Los Angeles Angels’ rally from a six-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Pennington’s single drove in Mike Trout to end a preposterous comeback by the Angels, who trailed 8-1 in the seventh and 9-3 before Pujols homered to lead off the ninth against Casey Fien.

Yunel Escobar trimmed Seattle’s lead with a two-out, two-run double off closer Edwin Diaz (0-1), who gave up three hits. Diaz also walked Kole Calhoun and Trout before Pujols and Pennington delivered back-to-back singles.

Robinson Cano had a three-run homer and a two-run double for the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 in miserable fashion.

Andrew Bailey (2-0) pitched the ninth in the Angels’ fifth win in six games since opening day.

Pujols was off to a 4-for-27 start to the season before hitting his first homer. He is ninth in baseball history behind Sammy Sosa, who hit 609 homers.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco homered to back Ervin Santana’s six scoreless innings as Minnesota beat Chicago for its best start since 2010.

Santana (2-0) held the White Sox to two singles and lowered his ERA to 0.69. Minnesota, which finished with the worst record in the majors last season, has the top mark in the American League at 5-1 after taking two of three from Chicago.

Jose Quintana (0-2) regrouped from a rough opening day start to allow two runs and strike out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Quintana, who has been the subject of trade speculation for the rebuilding White Sox, gave up six runs and three homers against Detroit in his season debut.

Santana has allowed four hits and one run in 13 innings this season. Brandon Kintzler got four outs for his third save in three opportunities.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 5, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off Jose Ramirez in the 10th inning to lift Pittsburgh over Atlanta.

The Braves took the lead in the top of the inning on an RBI groundout by Tyler Flowers, but Pittsburgh wasted little time getting to Ramirez (0-1).

Adam Frazier doubled leading off the 10th and Marte drove the next pitch into the visitors’ bullpen beyond the center field fence as the Pirates completed their first three-game sweep of Atlanta since 1994.

Marte finished 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Frazier added three hits for the Pirates. Felipe Rivero (1-0) picked up the victory, the 100th walk-off in the 16-year history of PNC Park.

Freddie Freeman hit his first two home runs of the season for Atlanta. Dansby Swanson added a solo shot off Gerrit Cole, but the Braves’ bullpen couldn’t hold a solid start by Julio Teheran. The Pirates tied it on a run-scoring grounder by Francisco Cervelli against Jim Johnson.

RED SOX 7, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) – Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted Boston over Detroit.

The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young’s single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He’s converted 21 chances in a row.

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello allowed four runs – three earned – and 11 hits in six-plus innings against his former team.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Aaron Judge hit a tying home run, Starlin Castro’s RBI single keyed a four-run ninth inning and New York rallied to defeat Baltimore and avert a three-game sweep.

It was the first loss of the season for the Orioles, who started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0. After pulling off comeback victories in the first two games of the series, Baltimore blew a three-run lead in the finale.

New York avoided its first 1-5 start since 1989.

Ronald Torreyes cut the gap to 3-2 with a two-out, two-run triple in the sixth. Judge homered in the eighth and the Yankees completed the turnaround against Darren O’Day (0-1) in the ninth.

Dellin Betances (1-1) struck out two in a perfect eighth.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give Philadelphia a victory over Washington.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off closer Jeanmar Gomez (1-0), but the Phillies immediately answered to take two of three from the defending NL East champions.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Nava walked to start the bottom of the ninth against Koda Glover (0-1). Nava advanced to third when Freddy Galvis singled to right with one out. After Brock Stassi popped out, Hernandez slashed an opposite-field single to left.

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg allowed three runs and five hits, striking out eight in seven innings.

CUBS 7, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist homered, Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings and Chicago took the weekend series from Milwaukee.

The Cubs scored four runs in the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-2) on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.

Arrieta (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out 10, the only blemish on his line a three-run homer by Ryan Braun. The right-hander retired 13 of the next 14 batters, including a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Scott Feldman permitted four hits and struck out six in six-plus innings as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to take two of three from the Cardinals.

Adam Duvall had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won just five of their last 40 series at Busch Stadium. Joey Votto also went deep for Cincinnati.

St. Louis went 2-4 on its opening homestand and heads out on a six-game trip to Washington and the New York Yankees.

Blake Wood and Tony Cingrani completed a six-hitter.

Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs – five earned – and six hits in five-plus innings.

ASTROS 5, ROYALS 4, 12 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) – Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the 12th to help Houston beat Kansas City, halting a three-game losing streak.

George Springer hit his 12th leadoff homer and third in seven games this season.

Brandon Moss homered against Chris Devenski (1-0) in the ninth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead.

Springer reached on an infield single leading off the 12th against Strahm (0-2). Devenski struck out seven in four innings, allowing one run and three hits.

Salvador Perez became the first Royals player to homer in four straight games since Billy Butler in 2011. Mike Moustakas also connected for Kansas City.

Marwin Gonzalez’s two-run drive off Travis Wood tied the score at 3 in the seventh.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Joey Gallo homered and had a career-high five RBIs to back Martin Perez in Texas’ victory over Oakland.

Still playing third base on the first day Adrian Beltre (right calf) was eligible to come off the disabled list, Gallo hit a three-run shot for the last of three straight hits in the second inning – the only three allowed by Sean Manaea (0-1).

The Oakland lefty struck out six straight and finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. But he gave up six runs, five earned, and hit two batters, including Nomar Mazara with a glancing blow to the batting helmet. Mazara stayed in the game.

Robinson Chirinos had a two-run homer and another RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Perez (1-1) had six strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 1.48 ERA in eight home daytime starts since the beginning of 2014.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) – Corey Seager hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles scored seven runs with two outs, avoiding a sweep by beating Colorado on a blustery afternoon.

Justin Turner added a two-run double as the Dodgers won their 98th game at Coors Field – most of any visiting team.

Kenta Maeda (1-1) pitched five shaky innings and allowed four runs, including a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon, before turning it over to the bullpen. The Dodgers’ relievers shut down the Rockies until the ninth, when Kenley Jansen gave up two runs before closing it out.

Tyler Anderson (1-1) took the loss for the Rockies, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. The lefty allowed five runs in five innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, INDIANS 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered and had three hits, and Arizona completed a three-game sweep of Cleveland.

The win improved the Diamondbacks to 6-1, matching the best seven-game start in franchise history, set in 2000.

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (0-1) scattered eight hits over six innings, allowing three runs, two earned. The Indians managed just seven runs in the series, and both their runs Sunday were unearned.

Fernando Rodney earned his second save in a dramatic ninth, striking out Francisco Lindor to end it.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Hunter Pence and Buster Posey hit consecutive home runs, and Johnny Cueto struck out seven in seven strong innings as struggling San Francisco beat San Diego to prevent a three-game sweep.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak. They won only twice during the season’s opening week.

Pence hit a two-run homer in the third off Clayton Richard (1-1), and Posey followed with an opposite-field shot to right to give the Giants a 5-0 lead.

Cueto (2-0) was working on a three-hit shutout when he walked Travis Jankowski with one out in the sixth and then allowed Wil Myers’ homer.

Mark Melancon dodged trouble in the ninth to earn his first save. It was his first appearance since blowing a save and taking the loss in a 6-5 defeat on opening day at Arizona in his Giants debut.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during Tampa Bay’s victory over Toronto.

Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi (1-1) pitched six effective innings for the Rays, who took three of four from Toronto at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its last 30 home series against the Blue Jays, going 61-33 during that stretch.

Toronto got a home run from Josh Donaldson, who left in the sixth with right calf tightness, but dropped to 1-5.

Both benches briefly emptied in the second when Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Souza’s slide into second base on Logan Morrison’s double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.

Souza connected off Marco Estrada (0-1).

Odorizzi allowed two hits and retired 16 of his last 17 batters. Jumbo Diaz and Tommy Hunter completed the three-hitter.

