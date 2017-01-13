Barney, Carrera reach deals with Jays to avoid arbitration

Darwin Barney has agreed to a $2,887,500, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays to avoid salary arbitration, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had made no formal announcement about the deal.

Blue Jays outfielder Ezequiel Carrera also avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1,162,500, one-year contract.

Barney played at least 25 games each at second base, third and shortstop last season. He made 32 starts – his most at any position – at second and also played five games in left field and pitched an inning.

Barney, who earned $1,050,000 last year, batted .269 with four homers, 19 RBIs and 13 doubles in 104 games for Toronto. The wild-card Blue Jays lost the AL Championship Series to Cleveland in five games.

Carrera batted .248 with six homers and 23 RBIs over a career-high 110 games in his second season with the Blue Jays. He earned $521,800 in 2016 while playing all three outfield positions, primarily right field (65 games).