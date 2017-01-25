Baltimore Orioles: With Spring Training approaching, Orioles need to fill holes

Despite the Mark Trumbo signing, the Baltimore Orioles still have work to do when it comes to filling the holes in their roster. So what do the Orioles have to do between now and February 14?

The Baltimore Orioles have had their usual quiet offseason minus a few trades and signings.

Since the season ended for the Orioles in the beginning of October, the O’s traded for pitcher Logan Verrett and outfielder Seth Smith, and signed catcher Welington Castillo, and DH Mark Trumbo.

But despite the Orioles bolstering the pen and lineup, there is still work to be done between now and the Orioles first workout session on February 14.

The Orioles are still in need of a few pieces, but a free agent market that wasn’t so prosperous to begin with, has now run dry.

But what positions still need bolstering before the Orioles can compete with the rest of the American League East in 2017? Are the additions of Trumbo, Verrett, Smith and Castillo enough?

And if not, can the Orioles fill the remaining holes in the free agent market, or would they have to be a little more inventive?

ORIOLES NEED #1:

“Another Outfielder”

The Baltimore Orioles appear to have more than enough outfielders on the roster, especially with Adam Jones, Hyun Soo Kim, Joey Rickard, Smith and Trumbo. And usually, having more than enough outfielders creates a log jam.

But rewording the famous saying regarding pitchers, “you can never have too many outfielders”.

The Orioles have a decent fielding outfield at the moment, but if there’s one thing the team sorely needs, it’s an outfielder that can hit lefties. The Orioles are currently trying to balance the lineup, but without another decent hitter, the team is susceptible to left-handed pitching.

The team could also use another outfielder to convert Trumbo into an everyday DH.

It would be ideal to find another outfielder via the trade or free agent market, but with roughly two weeks to go before Spring Training, can the Orioles really get a deal done?

ORIOLES NEED #2:

“A LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER”

If there was anything we learned from the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs during last season’s Fall Classic, it’s that bullpens win games.

Unfortunately, another fatal flaw for the Orioles is their lack of left-handed relievers. The difference of being a Wild Card team and winning the American League East last year could have been having a reliable left-handed reliever in the bullpen. However, the Orioles didn’t have that, and it definetely cost them a few games.

It would be in the Orioles best interest to go for a left-handed reliever, and there’s still one in the free agent market in Boone Logan. I’m actually quite shocked Logan is still on the free agent market, and with everyone already preparing for Spring Training, Logan could be had at the right price.

It also helps he has pitched in the American League East before…even if it was for the New York Yankees.

ORIOLES NEED #3:

“A SWINGMAN”

Okay, raise your hand if letting go of Vance Worley made any sense going forward?

*Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?*

Now that we have that out of the way, the Orioles need a veteran swingman, especially if they plan on moving Verrett or other names like Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson. This is why the Orioles need a veteran swingman.

Now, the ideal candidate would be…Vance Worley for a pay cut. But since the Orioles don’t seem interested in a reunion, there are other options on the market. Kris Medlen, Doug Fister, Jason Hammel, Travis Wood and Colby Lewis all come to mind.

Despite this role being the easiest to fill, the Orioles probably aren’t going to go for the big names in the free agent market since it would cost them a pretty penny. That’s why it seems more likely that they would try to fill the role internally.

