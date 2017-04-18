Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini Off to a Hot Start

The 25-year-old has already tied an MLB record. He could be another vital piece of the puzzle for a Baltimore Orioles team that already boasts a top-tier offense.

Most fans would think Mark Trumbo or Chris Davis, maybe even Manny Machado. But no, the Baltimore Orioles‘ leading hitter so far has much less experience. Yet even with few games under his belt, Trey Mancini has taken the league by storm.

The 25-year-old tied a modern MLB record on Sunday, hitting his seventh home run in just his 12th career game, per Elias Sports Bureau. He now shares the record with Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and former Pirates player Dino Restelli.

Mancini has a chance to recreate Story’s streak from last year. The Oriole notched a pair of two-homer performances – Sunday against the Blue Jays and Wednesday against the Red Sox – to tie the record. He now leads Baltimore with four home runs and nine RBI while hitting a steady .364 so far.

Yes, it’s a small sample size, but Mancini’s minor league numbers suggest that he might be able to keep this up, especially with a talented cast of hitters surrounding him in the lineup. He’s hit in either the sixth or seventh spot this year.

The first baseman/designated hitter spent most of 2016 in Triple-A, where he raked opposing pitchers night and day. He amassed a .280 average with 13 bombs and 22 doubles. He struck out quite a bit, whiffing 123 times, and he will likely strike out much more once pitchers figure him out.

And last year wasn’t a fluke. He mashed in every level, compiling a career .306 average in the minor leagues.

After Trumbo re-signed with the Orioles in the offseason, it looked like manager Buck Showalter didn’t have a spot for Mancini. But the 6-foot-4 prospect fared well enough in Spring Training to make the cut.

Now the right-hander has a spot, and it doesn’t look like he’s giving it up anytime soon. He is serviceable at catcher, first base and as a DH, so he could become an everyday starter. Baltimore already sports a loaded lineup, but obviously the club can’t sit its hottest hitter.

The craziest takeaway from Mancini’s strong start could be that his bats have magical powers. After Mancini crushed one of his home runs on Sunday, teammates Craig Gentry and Machado each notched big flies after borrowing one of Mancini’s bats.

Get this. After Mancini hit 2nd HR today in the 8th, Gentry and Machado also homered using his one of Mancini’s bats. #Orioles — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 16, 2017

While the Orioles scored double-digit runs in two games that Mancini started in, it is unlikely that he or his magical bats will continue the stretch.

But anything is possible, and if he continues to put together a promising campaign, he could be a contender for the American League Rookie of the Year.

