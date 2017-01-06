Baltimore Orioles: Orioles trade Yovani Gallardo to Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles had a plethora of pitching going into the new year. And they used that depth to make their first major trade of the offseason.

The Baltimore Orioles knew there was one pitcher that wasn’t going to make the starting rotation in 2017. And with their pitching depth, the Orioles used it to their advantage.

The Orioles have announced they have traded RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash considerations to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for OF Seth Smith.

The O’s were able to trade an injury-plagued Gallardo in exchange for a fairly useful outfielder–which fills one of their needs going into the 2017 season. Gallardo missed approximately two months of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury. And the initial three-year deal the Orioles worked out with Gallardo was restructured to a two-year deal due to concerns with Gallardo’s shoulder.

When Gallardo did step on the field, he had an abysmal 5.42 ERA with a 6.5 K/9 and a 4.7 BB/9, the later being the worst of Gallardo’s career. Should Gallardo bounce back from his 2016 season, he would have a $13 Million option for the 2018 season with the Mariners.

Regarding Smith, the Mariners had been trying to shop the outfielder since December, so the trade isn’t completely out of left field. What is surprising is Smith put up a decent season at the plate, and for the Mariners to accept the trade for the woeful Gallardo might raise some eyebrows.

Despite that, the Mariners pride themselves in having a premium outfield, and Smith’s numbers have tailed downward in the last few years. Seth can currently play the corner outfield positions, but he had a -8 Defensive Runs Saved stat, while his UZR was an abysmal -6.3. Smith is only under contract for this season, so for now the Orioles are considering Smith as a short term option. With Smith being a short term option, the Orioles are now looking for a platoon partner to complement Smith.

The Orioles currently have five starters for the rotation: Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, Ubaldo Jimenez and Wade Miley. However, the later two have been a disappointment for the Orioles. And if Miley and Jimenez want to stay on the team, they’ll have to have a strong 2017 campaign.

