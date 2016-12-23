Baltimore Orioles: Orioles interested in Rajai Davis

The Baltimore Orioles are still in the market for an outfielder. And with the Orioles and Mark Trumbo not seeing eye to eye, the team could find a cheaper alternative in the form of Rajai Davis.

With Spring Training a mere seven weeks away, it’s time for the Baltimore Orioles to get serious. And now that they’ve added Welington Castillo to be their starting catcher, they may be looking in the outfield market next.

According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles are currently interested in free agent Rajai Davis for the outfield. The team was once linked with Angel Pagan, but Encina writes that the interest in Davis has surpassed Pagan at this point.

Davis had a solid season with the Cleveland Indians in 2016 as he tried to build his free agent market value. What could have made him a household name was his two-urn home run off Aroldis Chapman in Game 7 of the 2015 World Series. However, the 11-year veteran is more known for his exceptional glove work and his speed on the basepaths.

Davis is capable of playing all three outfield positions, but it’s likely he’d be in left or right field. This is due to Adam Jones being the team’s everyday center fielder. It’s also possible Davis could platoon with Hyun Soo Kim if the Orioles decide against giving Kim at-bats versus left handed pitching next season.

Davis could be looking for a role with more substance, preferably an everyday role. And Davis’s speed and glove work, along with a lack of options on the Orioles roster, could help him get that opportunity. His 43 stolen bases was two times more than what the entire Orioles roster mustered in 2016.

The Orioles are currently in talks with Mark Trumbo, but both sides have been playing a cat and mouse game of sorts. The Orioles originally offered Trumbo a four year contract before pulling the offer from the table. However with the Cleveland Indians signing Edwin Encarnacion, it could set the tone of what Trumbo is actually worth in the free agent market.

