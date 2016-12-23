Baltimore Orioles: Orioles interested in Boone Logan

The Baltimore Orioles have a plethora of bullpen pieces. However, that’s not stopping them from showing interest in free agent Boone Logan.

The Baltimore Orioles take pride in their dominant bullpen. However, it wouldn’t be terrible for the Orioles to add more arms.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com, The Orioles have shown interest in free agent Boone Logan, and have “coveted” him for a long time.

Signing Logan would add a lefty specialist to a pen that currently has T.J. McFarland and Donnie Hart. There’s only one issue with wanting to acquire Logan: the Orioles may not have enough money to sign him. MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Logan could come off the board for approximately a two-year, $12 Million contract.

Logan has quite the market developing as the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees New York Mets and Seattle Mariners showed interest. Despite that, the Mariners have instead signed Mark Rzepczynski, so that could have taken them out of the running.

Logan made his mark as a reliever while with the New York Yankees, never having an ERA over four in his four seasons with the team. Following Logan’s stint with the Yankees, he signed with the Colorado Rockies for three years, where he had a rocky start but finished off strong.

Logan ended 2016 with a 2-5 record, 3.69 ERA and 1.014 WHIP in 46.1 innings.

Now, the Orioles clearly have other holes that they have to fill, most notably the outfield. So they don’t necessarily need another arm for the pen. But as the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs taught us, a bullpen plays a crucial part to a playoff team. And while the Orioles don’t currently need a reliever, it doesn’t hurt to bolster the bullpen.

