Baltimore Orioles: Mark Trumbo happy with three-year deal

After an entire offseason of playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the Baltimore Orioles, Mark Trumbo reveals he’s happy with his current three-year deal.

The main storyline of the offseason was the Baltimore Orioles potentially re-signing Mark Trumbo for a fair price after he hit 47 home runs during the 2016 campaign.

For a while it seemed like the Orioles were trying every tactic in the book to get the power-hitting DH to re-sign. They even went as far as taking their first multi-year contract off the table–which was exactly what they did to first baseman Chris Davis before re-signing him the year prior. There were even stories revealing the Orioles would be happy with just Trumbo’s draft pick should he sign with another team.

However, the Orioles and Trumbo finally reached an agreement, giving the DH a three-year contract worth $37.5 Million. It wasn’t as much as what Trumbo was hoping for. But he won’t have to test the free agent waters again until 2020 when his three-year deal expires.

On Friday, the Orioles held a press conference to welcome Trumbo back into the fold. And Trumbo revealed he was extremely happy he could work out a multi-year deal, especially after he had been subject to multiple one-year contracts over the years.

“I’m quite happy with it,” he said of the deal. “Going year to year, for six years at the major league level, with no guarantee beyond a one-year deal, that can be a bit nerve-wracking. Getting rewarded with a multi-year deal is quite nice. It does feel pretty satisfying.”

A lineup containing Trumbo, Davis and Manny Machado means the Orioles plan on recreating their success last season, which earned them a spot in the one-game Wild Card showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dan Duquette admitted he wanted Trumbo the whole time, but only at a price the Orioles could afford.

“It’s just that we wanted to get the deal that was right for the club in our market,” Duquette said, “and eventually we got that.”

Now, Trumbo has returned to Baltimore and he can finally focus on what he does best; playing baseball and providing power in Camden Yards.

Hopefully that will be enough to get them past the Wild Card round and deep into the postseason.

