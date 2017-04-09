Baltimore Orioles History: First Opening Day Triple Play

While a rare occurrence, the triple play takes place with some frequency in baseball. However, there had yet to be a triple play on Opening Day until this date in 1959, when the Baltimore Orioles turned the feat against the Washington Senators.

April 9, 1959, was a miserable day for the Baltimore Orioles. Playing against the Washington Senators on Opening Day, starter Jack Harshman had been pummeled for five runs on eight hits, allowing two home runs, in just four innings. Meanwhile, the Orioles bats were unable to muster any type of production against Senators pitcher Pedro Ramos, as he scattered five hits across his first five innings.

With Hoyt Wilhelm on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, the Orioles faithful did not have much to cheer about at the start of the inning. A walk and a single on a bunt back to the mount put runners on first and second, giving the Senators a chance at another big inning.

However, Orioles fans had something to cheer about in this inning. Ed Fitz Gerald hit a line drive to first, which was snared by first baseman Bob Boyd. Boyd fired to shortstop Chico Carrasquel, who stepped on second to double up Roy Sievers. His return throw to Boyd caught Bob Allison off base, completing the triple play.

Although a triple play is a somewhat rare occurrence, they are not entirely unheard of. There are usually around five to eight in a given season. However, what made the triple play so unique was that it was the first to occur on Opening Day.

That play, however, did not spur the Orioles on to a comeback. Washington got two runs against Wilhelm, then touched up Ernie Johnson for two more in the bottom of the eighth. Baltimore did avoid a shutout when Gus Triandos hit a two run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth. However, it was far too little and far too late, as the Senators took the 9-2 victory.

Although they struggled for most of the game, the Baltimore Orioles still made history on this day in 1959. They became the first team to complete a triple play on Opening Day.

