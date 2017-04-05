Baltimore Orioles History: Earl Weaver Wins 1000th Game

Known for his fiery nature and frequent ejections, Earl Weaver was also a brilliant baseball mind. On this day in 1979, Weaver earned his 1000th victory with the Baltimore Orioles.

It took quite a bit of time before Earl Weaver made his way to the Majors. He spent eight seasons in the minors as a player in the Cardinals and Pirates systems, never getting past AA. Eventually, in 1956, Weaver made his way to the Baltimore Orioles farm system, where the 27 year old became a player/manager. He spent another dozen years managing in the minor leagues before finally becoming a Major League coach in 1968, a full 20 years after his baseball odyssey began.

It did not take long for Weaver to become a manager. After beginning his time as a first base coach, Weaver replaced Hank Bauer on July 10, 1968, starting a long tenure with the team. He quickly became known for his brilliant mind, fiery temper, and ongoing feud with umpire Ron Luciano.

However, along the way, Weaver proved to be a great manager and an innovating baseball mind. He popularized the use of platoons, would constantly look for any advantage possible within the rules. That helped Weaver win four American League pennants, and the 1970 World Series.

His storied career with the Orioles involved another milestone on this day in 1979. As the Orioles began the year, Weaver won his 1000th game in team history, becoming the first manager in franchise history to do so.

This would set the stage for an excellent season for the Orioles. They won 102 games, and marched through the American League Championship Series en route to the World Series. However, the season ended on a sour note for Baltimore, as they lost the World Series in seven games to the “We Are Family” Pirates.

Weaver remained with the Orioles through 1982 before retiring. However, he was convinced to return in 1985, and managed for two more years. Unfortunately, he was not nearly as successful in that stint, and after the 1986 season, retired for good.

Earl Weaver was a legend with the Baltimore Orioles. On this day in 1979, he added to his legacy with his 1000th career victory.

